Back
Precalculus Final - Part 1 of 2
13. Non-Right Triangles / Law of Sines / Problem 8
Problem 8
What is the Law of Sines?
A
The square of the hypotenuse is equal to the sum of the squares of the other two sides.
B
The sum of the angles in a triangle is 180 degrees.
C
The ratio of the sine of an angle to its opposite side is constant for all angles in a triangle.
D
The product of the sine of an angle and its opposite side is constant for all angles in a triangle.
