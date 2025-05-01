Skip to main content
Special Right Triangles
8. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles / Special Right Triangles / Problem 3

Determine the value of the expression by using the given figure. Rationalize the denominator if necessary.
Diagram of a 30-60-90 triangle with sides labeled 1, 2, and √3.
cotπ6\cot\frac{\pi}{6}

