Precalculus
Find the exact value of sin 105° using the relationship given below.
105° = 150° - 45°
Determine the exact value of the following expression by using a sum or difference identity:
sin 645°
Convert the given trigonometric expression into an equivalent expression using a product-to-sum identity.
sin(35x)cos(38x)
Which of the following cofunctions has the same value as sin136°24′\sin136\degree24^{\prime}sin136°24′?
Write the given trigonometric expression in terms of α\alphaα only.
sin(2π3−α)\sin\left(\frac{2\pi}{3}-\alpha\right)sin(32π−α)