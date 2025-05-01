Among the following equations, select which one can be directly solved by using the quadratic formula and work out the value(s) of x.
1. 4x2 - 23x - 35 = 0
2. (3x + 1)2 = 4
3. x2 - x = 72
4. (9x - 4)(x - 5) = 0
Among the following equations, select which one can solved by skipping the first step in completing the square and work out the value(s) of x.
1. 4x2 - 23x - 35 = 0
2. (3x + 1)2 = 4
3. x2 - x = 72
4. (9x - 4)(x - 5) = 0
Use the zero-factor rule to solve the given quadratic equation.
-8x2 + 17x = -21
Identify the number of distinct solutions of the following quadratic equation by calculating its discriminant. Then, classify the solutions (nonreal complex number, rational, or irrational):
12x2 - 5x + 2 = 0
Solve the quadratic equation given below for x.
(x + 3)(x + 6) = 3x
Identify the following function's graph by first solving for its x-intercepts and then matching it with the given graphs.
y = 2x2 -8x +9