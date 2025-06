1. Equations and Inequalities / The Square Root Property / Problem 2

Among the following equations, select which one can solved by skipping the first step in completing the square and work out the value(s) of x.





1. 4x2 - 23x - 35 = 0

2. (3x + 1)2 = 4

3. x2 - x = 72

4. (9x - 4)(x - 5) = 0