18. Systems of Equations and Matrices / Two Variable Systems of Linear Equations / Problem 6

A pharmacy sells Azithromycin for $ 10 per tablet and Amoxicillin for $ 15 per tablet. The pharmacy receives an order for 50 tablets, but the customer forgot to specify how many of each item to send. If the pharmacy receives $ 650 for the order, how many tablets of Azithromycin and Amoxicillin should they send?