Asymptotes definitions Flashcards

Asymptote
A line that a graph approaches infinitely closely but never touches, shaping the behavior of rational functions.Rational Function
A function expressed as the ratio of two polynomials, often exhibiting asymptotic behavior.Horizontal Asymptote
A horizontal line indicating the value a function approaches as x moves toward positive or negative infinity.Vertical Asymptote
A vertical line where a function's value increases or decreases without bound as x approaches a specific value.End Behavior
The trend of a graph as x approaches infinity or negative infinity, often influenced by asymptotes.Lowest Terms
A simplified form of a rational function where all common factors between numerator and denominator are canceled.Common Factor
An expression that divides both the numerator and denominator, whose cancellation may create a hole in the graph.Hole
A point of discontinuity on a graph, marked by an open circle, resulting from a canceled common factor.Removable Discontinuity
A technical term for a hole in a graph, occurring where a common factor is canceled from a rational function.Domain
The set of all possible input values for a function, restricted by vertical asymptotes and holes.Range
The set of all possible output values for a function, often influenced by horizontal asymptotes.Degree
The highest exponent of a variable in a polynomial, used to determine the presence and location of horizontal asymptotes.Leading Coefficient
The coefficient of the term with the highest degree in a polynomial, used to find horizontal asymptotes when degrees are equal.Dashed Line
A graphical representation used to indicate the location of an asymptote on a coordinate plane.Removable Factor
A factor that, when canceled from both numerator and denominator, creates a hole rather than an asymptote.