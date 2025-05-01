Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Asymptotes definitions Flashcards

Asymptotes definitions
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Asymptote
    A line that a graph approaches infinitely closely but never touches, shaping the behavior of rational functions.
  • Rational Function
    A function expressed as the ratio of two polynomials, often exhibiting asymptotic behavior.
  • Horizontal Asymptote
    A horizontal line indicating the value a function approaches as x moves toward positive or negative infinity.
  • Vertical Asymptote
    A vertical line where a function's value increases or decreases without bound as x approaches a specific value.
  • End Behavior
    The trend of a graph as x approaches infinity or negative infinity, often influenced by asymptotes.
  • Lowest Terms
    A simplified form of a rational function where all common factors between numerator and denominator are canceled.
  • Common Factor
    An expression that divides both the numerator and denominator, whose cancellation may create a hole in the graph.
  • Hole
    A point of discontinuity on a graph, marked by an open circle, resulting from a canceled common factor.
  • Removable Discontinuity
    A technical term for a hole in a graph, occurring where a common factor is canceled from a rational function.
  • Domain
    The set of all possible input values for a function, restricted by vertical asymptotes and holes.
  • Range
    The set of all possible output values for a function, often influenced by horizontal asymptotes.
  • Degree
    The highest exponent of a variable in a polynomial, used to determine the presence and location of horizontal asymptotes.
  • Leading Coefficient
    The coefficient of the term with the highest degree in a polynomial, used to find horizontal asymptotes when degrees are equal.
  • Dashed Line
    A graphical representation used to indicate the location of an asymptote on a coordinate plane.
  • Removable Factor
    A factor that, when canceled from both numerator and denominator, creates a hole rather than an asymptote.