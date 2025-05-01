Continuity definitions Flashcards
Continuity definitions
Continuity
A property where the limit at a point matches the function value, allowing smooth tracing through that point on a graph.Discontinuity
A break in a function where the limit and function value differ, often seen as holes, jumps, or asymptotes on a graph.Limit
The value a function approaches as the input nears a specific point, crucial for determining continuity.Function Value
The output of a function at a specific input, compared with the limit to assess continuity.Hole
A type of discontinuity where the function is undefined at a point, but the limit exists.Jump Discontinuity
A sudden change in function value at a point, where left and right limits differ.Asymptote
A line that a function approaches but never touches, often causing unbounded behavior and discontinuity.Rational Function
A function formed by dividing two polynomials, often exhibiting holes or asymptotes.Piecewise Function
A function defined by different expressions over different intervals, often leading to jumps at boundaries.One-Sided Limit
The value a function approaches from only one direction (left or right) as the input nears a point.Removable Discontinuity
A hole in a function's graph that could be 'filled' to make the function continuous at that point.Unbounded Behavior
A situation where function values increase or decrease without limit near a point, often linked to asymptotes.Denominator
The bottom part of a rational function, whose zeros often indicate locations of discontinuity.Graph Tracing
A visual method for checking continuity by seeing if a function can be drawn through a point without lifting the pen.Boundary Point
A value separating pieces in a piecewise function, often checked for continuity using one-sided limits.