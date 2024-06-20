Continuity - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
Intro to Continuity
Use graph of f(x) to determine if the function is continuous or discontinuous at x=c
c=0
Continuous
Discontinuous
Use the graph of f(x) to determine if the function is continuous or discontinuous at x=c.
c=−2
Continuous
Discontinuous
Use the graph of f(x) to determine if the function is continuous or discontinuous at x=c.
c=3
Continuous
Discontinuous
Use the graph of f(x) to determine if the function is continuous or discontinuous at .
c=4
Continuous
Discontinuous
Determine Continuity Algebraically
Determine Continuity Algebraically Example 1
Determine the value(s) of x (if any) for which the function is discontinuous.
f(x)=x2−x−12x−4
x=−4,x=3
x=4,x=−3
x=4
Function is continuous everywhere.
Determine Continuity Algebraically Example 2
Determine the value(s) of x (if any) for which the function is discontinuous.
x=4,x=5
x=5,x=1
x=−1
Function is continuous everywhere