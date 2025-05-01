Finding Limits Algebraically definitions Flashcards
Finding Limits Algebraically definitions
Direct Substitution
A method where the value of x is plugged directly into a function to find the limit, valid when the function is defined at that point.Polynomial
An algebraic expression consisting of terms with non-negative integer exponents, often allowing limits to be found by direct substitution.Rational Function
A function expressed as the ratio of two polynomials, where limit evaluation depends on the denominator's value at the point of interest.Denominator
The bottom part of a fraction in a rational function, whose value at a specific x determines if direct substitution is possible.Numerator
The top part of a fraction in a rational function, often factored to cancel with the denominator when finding limits.Common Factor
An algebraic term present in both the numerator and denominator, which can be canceled to simplify limit evaluation.Factoring
The process of rewriting an expression as a product of simpler expressions, used to simplify rational functions when the denominator is zero.Radical
An expression involving a root, such as a square root, which may require special techniques for limit evaluation.Conjugate
A binomial formed by changing the sign between two terms, used to eliminate radicals in denominators or numerators.Indeterminate Form
A situation, such as 0/0, where direct substitution does not yield a clear limit, requiring further algebraic manipulation.Limit
The value a function approaches as the input approaches a specific point, foundational to calculus and continuity.Basic Root Function
A function involving a root, like a square root, where limits can often be found by direct substitution if defined.Table of Values
A list of input-output pairs used to estimate limits numerically when algebraic methods are not straightforward.Graphical Approach
A visual method for estimating limits by observing the behavior of a function near a specific point.Cancellation
The process of removing a common factor from the numerator and denominator to simplify a function before evaluating a limit.