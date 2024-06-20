22. Limits & Continuity
Finding Limits Algebraically
Finding Limits Algebraically
Finding Limits Algebraically - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
1
concept
Finding Limits by Direct Substitution
Video duration:5m
2
example
Finding Limits by Direct Substitution Example 1
Video duration:1m
3
Problem
Find the limit.
limx→0x3+5x2−7x+3
A
0
B
2
C
3
D
5
4
Problem
Find the limit.
limx→2x2+5
A
0
B
2
C
3
D
5
5
Problem
Find the limit.
limx→3x−2x2+2x−3
A
0
B
3
C
12
D
DNE
6
concept
Limits of Rational Functions: Denominator = 0
Video duration:6m
7
example
Limits of Rational Functions: Denominator = 0 Example 1
Video duration:3m
8
Problem
Find the limit.
limx→0x3x2+7x
A
0
B
7
C
−3
D
DNE
9
Problem
Find the limit.
limx→2x−3x2−7x+12
A
−1
B
−2
C
0
D
DNE
10
Problem
Find the limit.
limx→−2x+2x2−5x−14
A
−9
B
−2
C
0
D
Does not exist
11
Problem
Find the limit.
limx→−πxsinx
A
−π1
B
0
C
π
D
Does not exist
12
concept
Limits of Rational Functions with Radicals
Video duration:6m
13
example
Limits of Rational Functions with Radicals Example 3
Video duration:2m
14
Problem
Find the limit.
limx→3x−3x−3
A
23
B
0
C
63
D
Does not exist
15
Problem
Find the limit.
limx→0xx+1−1
A
0
B
21
C
1
D
Does not exist
16
Problem
Find the limit.
limx→5x−5x−5
A
5
B
25
C
105
D
Does not exist