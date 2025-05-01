Graphing Other Common Polar Equations definitions Flashcards
Graphing Other Common Polar Equations definitions
Cardioid
A heart-shaped polar graph formed when coefficients of cosine or sine are equal in the equation r = a ± b cos(θ) or r = a ± b sin(θ).Limaçon
A polar graph with a dimple or inner loop, created when coefficients a and b in r = a ± b cos(θ) or r = a ± b sin(θ) are unequal.Rose
A flower-like polar graph with multiple petals, described by r = a cos(nθ) or r = a sin(nθ), where n determines petal count.Lemniscate
A figure-eight or infinity-shaped polar graph, defined by r² = ±a² cos(2θ) or r² = ±a² sin(2θ), unique for its squared r term.Polar Axis
The reference line in polar coordinates, analogous to the x-axis, often used to determine symmetry in polar graphs.Quadrantal Angles
Key angles in polar coordinates: 0, π/2, π, and 3π/2, used for plotting points when graphing polar equations.Symmetry
A property of polar graphs indicating reflection over the polar axis, θ = π/2, or the pole, based on the equation's form.Inner Loop
A feature of some limaçons where the graph passes through the pole, occurring when coefficient b exceeds a.Dimple
A slight indentation in a limaçon graph, present when coefficient a is greater than b, without forming an inner loop.Petal
One of the repeated lobes in a rose or lemniscate graph, with number and spacing determined by the equation's parameters.Pole
The origin point in polar coordinates, serving as the center from which distances (r) are measured.Coefficient
A numerical factor (a or b) in polar equations that influences the size, shape, and features of the graph.Parameter n
An integer in rose equations that determines the number of petals; even n yields 2n petals, odd n yields n petals.Addition or Subtraction
A distinguishing feature in cardioid and limaçon equations, indicating the presence of both a and b terms.Squared r Term
A unique aspect of lemniscate equations, where r is squared, making these graphs easily identifiable among polar equations.