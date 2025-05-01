Graphing Parametric Equations definitions Flashcards
Parametric Equations
Expressions where both x and y are defined in terms of a third variable, typically called the parameter t.Parameter
A third variable, often labeled t, used to define both x and y in parametric equations.Plane Curve
A set of points in the coordinate plane traced by parametric equations, which can form lines or more complex shapes.Table of Values
An organized chart listing t values alongside their corresponding x and y outputs for plotting parametric equations.Coordinate Pair
A point on the graph represented by x and y values obtained from specific t values in parametric equations.Orientation
The indicated direction along a curve, showing how the graph progresses as t increases.Arrow Notation
Graphical symbols placed on curves to display the direction of increasing t values in parametric graphs.x(t)
A function expressing the x-coordinate as a function of the parameter t in parametric equations.y(t)
A function expressing the y-coordinate as a function of the parameter t in parametric equations.Standard Equation
An equation relating x and y directly, such as y = 2x - 3, without involving a parameter.Graphing
The process of plotting points and connecting them to visualize the relationship defined by equations.Input
A chosen value for the parameter t, used to calculate corresponding x and y values in parametric equations.Output
The resulting x or y value after substituting a specific t value into the parametric equations.Axis
A reference line on a graph; in parametric graphs, t does not have its own axis.Parabola
A specific type of curve that can be represented by parametric equations, among other possible shapes.