Graphing Parametric Equations definitions Flashcards

Graphing Parametric Equations definitions
  • Parametric Equations
    Expressions where both x and y are defined in terms of a third variable, typically called the parameter t.
  • Parameter
    A third variable, often labeled t, used to define both x and y in parametric equations.
  • Plane Curve
    A set of points in the coordinate plane traced by parametric equations, which can form lines or more complex shapes.
  • Table of Values
    An organized chart listing t values alongside their corresponding x and y outputs for plotting parametric equations.
  • Coordinate Pair
    A point on the graph represented by x and y values obtained from specific t values in parametric equations.
  • Orientation
    The indicated direction along a curve, showing how the graph progresses as t increases.
  • Arrow Notation
    Graphical symbols placed on curves to display the direction of increasing t values in parametric graphs.
  • x(t)
    A function expressing the x-coordinate as a function of the parameter t in parametric equations.
  • y(t)
    A function expressing the y-coordinate as a function of the parameter t in parametric equations.
  • Standard Equation
    An equation relating x and y directly, such as y = 2x - 3, without involving a parameter.
  • Graphing
    The process of plotting points and connecting them to visualize the relationship defined by equations.
  • Input
    A chosen value for the parameter t, used to calculate corresponding x and y values in parametric equations.
  • Output
    The resulting x or y value after substituting a specific t value into the parametric equations.
  • Axis
    A reference line on a graph; in parametric graphs, t does not have its own axis.
  • Parabola
    A specific type of curve that can be represented by parametric equations, among other possible shapes.