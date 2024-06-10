16. Parametric Equations
Graphing Parametric Equations
16. Parametric Equations
Graphing Parametric Equations - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
On a tight schedule?Get a 10 bullets summary of the topic
1
concept
Introduction to Parametric Equations
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
2
ProblemProblem
Graph the plane curve formed by the parametric equations and indicate its orientation.
x(t)=−t+1; y(t)=t2
−2≤t≤2
A
B
C
D
3
ProblemProblem
Graph the plane curve formed by the parametric equations and indicate its orientation.
x(t)=2t−1; y(t)=2t
t≥0
A
B
C
D