Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions definitions Flashcards

Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions definitions
Cosecant
Reciprocal of sine; undefined where sine equals zero, resulting in vertical asymptotes on its graph.Secant
Reciprocal of cosine; undefined where cosine equals zero, producing vertical asymptotes on its graph.Reciprocal Identity
Relationship where one trigonometric function equals one divided by another, such as cosecant and sine.Asymptote
Vertical line on a graph where a function approaches infinity due to division by zero.Period
Horizontal length required for a trigonometric function to complete one full cycle.Peak
Maximum point on a trigonometric graph, corresponding to the highest function value in a cycle.Valley
Minimum point on a trigonometric graph, representing the lowest function value in a cycle.Transformation
Modification of a graph through stretching, shifting, or compressing, affecting amplitude or period.Undefined Value
Point where a function cannot be evaluated, often due to division by zero, leading to asymptotes.Integer Multiple of Pi
Value expressed as nπ, where n is an integer; locations of asymptotes for cosecant graphs.Odd Multiple of Pi over Two
Value expressed as (2n+1)π/2, where n is an integer; locations of asymptotes for secant graphs.Smiley Face
Upward-opening curve segment on cosecant or secant graphs, occurring at peaks of the reciprocal function.Frowny Face
Downward-opening curve segment on cosecant or secant graphs, occurring at valleys of the reciprocal function.Reciprocal Function
Function formed by taking the reciprocal of another, such as secant from cosine or cosecant from sine.Wave
Repeated oscillating pattern seen in trigonometric graphs, characterized by alternating peaks and valleys.