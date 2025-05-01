Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions definitions

Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions definitions
  • Cosecant
    Reciprocal of sine; undefined where sine equals zero, resulting in vertical asymptotes on its graph.
  • Secant
    Reciprocal of cosine; undefined where cosine equals zero, producing vertical asymptotes on its graph.
  • Reciprocal Identity
    Relationship where one trigonometric function equals one divided by another, such as cosecant and sine.
  • Asymptote
    Vertical line on a graph where a function approaches infinity due to division by zero.
  • Period
    Horizontal length required for a trigonometric function to complete one full cycle.
  • Peak
    Maximum point on a trigonometric graph, corresponding to the highest function value in a cycle.
  • Valley
    Minimum point on a trigonometric graph, representing the lowest function value in a cycle.
  • Transformation
    Modification of a graph through stretching, shifting, or compressing, affecting amplitude or period.
  • Undefined Value
    Point where a function cannot be evaluated, often due to division by zero, leading to asymptotes.
  • Integer Multiple of Pi
    Value expressed as nπ, where n is an integer; locations of asymptotes for cosecant graphs.
  • Odd Multiple of Pi over Two
    Value expressed as (2n+1)π/2, where n is an integer; locations of asymptotes for secant graphs.
  • Smiley Face
    Upward-opening curve segment on cosecant or secant graphs, occurring at peaks of the reciprocal function.
  • Frowny Face
    Downward-opening curve segment on cosecant or secant graphs, occurring at valleys of the reciprocal function.
  • Reciprocal Function
    Function formed by taking the reciprocal of another, such as secant from cosine or cosecant from sine.
  • Wave
    Repeated oscillating pattern seen in trigonometric graphs, characterized by alternating peaks and valleys.