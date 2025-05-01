Graphs of Tangent and Cotangent Functions definitions Flashcards
Graphs of Tangent and Cotangent Functions definitions
Tangent Function
A trigonometric function defined as the ratio of sine to cosine, with a graph featuring repeating curves and vertical asymptotes.Cotangent Function
A trigonometric function that is the reciprocal of tangent, with a graph that is a flipped version of the tangent graph.Asymptote
A vertical line on a graph where the function approaches infinity or is undefined, often due to division by zero.Period
The horizontal distance required for a function's graph to complete one full cycle before repeating.Odd Multiple of π/2
Values like π/2, 3π/2, etc., where the tangent function has vertical asymptotes due to cosine equaling zero.Integer Multiple of π
Values like 0, π, 2π, etc., where the cotangent function has vertical asymptotes due to sine equaling zero.Reciprocal Identity
A relationship where one trigonometric function is the reciprocal of another, such as cotangent being one over tangent.Transformation
A change applied to a function's graph, such as shifting, stretching, or compressing, affecting its appearance.Zero
A point on the graph where the function's output is exactly zero, often corresponding to x-intercepts.Vertical Stretch
A transformation that increases the steepness of a graph, making its curves rise or fall more sharply.Horizontal Shift
A transformation that moves the entire graph left or right along the x-axis.Undefined Value
A point where the function cannot be evaluated, typically due to division by zero, resulting in an asymptote.Repeating Behavior
A property where a function's graph repeats its pattern at regular intervals along the x-axis.Curve Orientation
The direction in which a graph's curve moves between asymptotes, such as bottom-left to top-right or top-left to bottom-right.X-Intercept
A point where the graph crosses the x-axis, indicating the input value for which the function's output is zero.