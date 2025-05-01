Skip to main content
Introduction to Limits definitions Flashcards

Introduction to Limits definitions
  • Limit
    The y-value a function approaches as x gets arbitrarily close to a specific value from either side.
  • One-sided Limit
    The value a function approaches as x nears a specific point from only one direction, either left or right.
  • Left-sided Limit
    The value a function approaches as x gets close to a specific point from values less than that point.
  • Right-sided Limit
    The value a function approaches as x gets close to a specific point from values greater than that point.
  • Limit Notation
    A symbolic way to express the value a function approaches as x nears a specific point, often using 'lim' and arrows.
  • Piecewise Function
    A function defined by different expressions over different intervals, often causing jumps or breaks in the graph.
  • Jump Discontinuity
    A sudden change in a function's value at a point, causing the left and right limits to differ.
  • Unbounded Behavior
    A situation where a function increases or decreases without bound as x approaches a specific value.
  • Oscillation
    A function's repeated up-and-down movement near a point, preventing it from settling on a single value.
  • Asymptote
    A line that a function's graph approaches but never touches, often causing unbounded behavior.
  • Table of Values
    A numerical method for estimating limits by evaluating a function at points increasingly close to a target value.
  • Graphical Method
    A visual approach to finding limits by observing the behavior of a function's graph near a specific x-value.
  • DNE
    An abbreviation indicating that a limit does not exist at a particular point due to differing behaviors or unboundedness.
  • Function Value
    The actual output of a function at a specific input, which may differ from the limit at that point.
  • Approaching Value
    A value that x gets arbitrarily close to, but does not necessarily reach, when analyzing a function's limit.