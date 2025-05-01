Introduction to Limits definitions Flashcards
Introduction to Limits definitions
Limit
The y-value a function approaches as x gets arbitrarily close to a specific value from either side.One-sided Limit
The value a function approaches as x nears a specific point from only one direction, either left or right.Left-sided Limit
The value a function approaches as x gets close to a specific point from values less than that point.Right-sided Limit
The value a function approaches as x gets close to a specific point from values greater than that point.Limit Notation
A symbolic way to express the value a function approaches as x nears a specific point, often using 'lim' and arrows.Piecewise Function
A function defined by different expressions over different intervals, often causing jumps or breaks in the graph.Jump Discontinuity
A sudden change in a function's value at a point, causing the left and right limits to differ.Unbounded Behavior
A situation where a function increases or decreases without bound as x approaches a specific value.Oscillation
A function's repeated up-and-down movement near a point, preventing it from settling on a single value.Asymptote
A line that a function's graph approaches but never touches, often causing unbounded behavior.Table of Values
A numerical method for estimating limits by evaluating a function at points increasingly close to a target value.Graphical Method
A visual approach to finding limits by observing the behavior of a function's graph near a specific x-value.DNE
An abbreviation indicating that a limit does not exist at a particular point due to differing behaviors or unboundedness.Function Value
The actual output of a function at a specific input, which may differ from the limit at that point.Approaching Value
A value that x gets arbitrarily close to, but does not necessarily reach, when analyzing a function's limit.