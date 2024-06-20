22. Limits & Continuity
Introduction to Limits - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
1
Finding Limits Numerically and Graphically
2
Find the limit by creating a table of values.
limx→0−4x+2
3
Find the limit by creating a table of values.
limx→23x2+5x+1
4
Find the limit by creating a table of values.
limx→1x−2x2−4
5
Find the limit using the graph of f(x) shown.
limx→1f(x)
6
Find the limit using the graph of f(x) shown.
limx→−2f(x)
7
Find the limit using the graph of f(x) shown.
limx→4f(x)
8
Finding Limits Numerically and Graphically Example 1
10
Using the graph, find the specified limit or state that the limit does not exist (DNE).
limx→−2−f(x), limx→−2+f(x), limx→−2f(x)
limx→−2−f(x)=1, limx→−2+f(x)=1, limx→−2f(x)=1
limx→−2−f(x)=1, limx→−2+f(x)=−1, limx→−2f(x)=DNE
limx→−2−f(x)=1, limx→−2+f(x)=1 , limx→−2f(x)=DNE
limx→−2−f(x)=0, limx→−2+f(x)=0, limx→−2f(x)=0
11
Using the graph, find the specified limit or state that the limit does not exist (DNE).
limx→0−f(x) , limx→0+f(x), limx→0f(x)
limx→0−f(x)=0, limx→0+f(x)=0, limx→0f(x)=0
limx→0−f(x)=0, limx→0+f(x)=0, limx→0f(x)=DNE
limx→0−f(x)=−1, limx→0+f(x)=−1, limx→0f(x)=DNElimx→0f(x)=−1
limx→0−f(x)=−1, limx→0+f(x)=−1, limx→0f(x)=−1
12
Using the graph, find the specified limit or state that the limit does not exist.
limx→4−f(x), limx→4+f(x), limx→4f(x)
limx→4−f(x)=1, limx→4+f(x)=1, limx→4f(x)=1
limx→4−f(x)=3, limx→4+f(x)=3, limx→4f(x)=3
limx→4−f(x)=3, limx→4+f(x)=1, limx→4f(x)=DNE
limx→4−f(x)=1, limx→4+f(x)=3, limx→4f(x)=DNE
13
Find the specified limit or state that the limit does not exist by creating a table of values.
f(x)=x1
limx→1−f(x), limx→1+f(x), limx→1f(x)
limx→1−f(x)=0, limx→1+f(x)=0, limx→1f(x)=1
limx→1−f(x)=1, limx→1+f(x)=1, limx→1f(x)=1limx→xf(x)=1
limx→1−f(x)=1, limx→1+f(x)=−1, limx→1f(x)=DNE
limx→1−f(x)=−1, limx→1+f(x)=−1, limx→1f(x)=−1
14
Cases Where Limits Do Not Exist
15
Cases Where Limits Do Not Exist Example 2
16
Use the graph of f(x) to estimate the value of the limit or state that it does not exist (DNE).
limx→1f(x)
17
Use the graph of f(x) to estimate the value of the limit or state that it does not exist (DNE).
limx→−2f(x)
18
Use the graph of f(x) to estimate the value of the limit or state that it does not exist (DNE).
limx→0f(x)
19
Use the graph of f(x) to estimate the value of the limit or state that it does not exist (DNE).
limx→−2f(x)