Introduction to Matrices definitions Flashcards
Matrix
A rectangular arrangement of numbers in rows and columns used to organize and represent information, especially from systems of equations.Row
A horizontal sequence of elements within a matrix, often corresponding to an equation in a system.Column
A vertical sequence of elements within a matrix, typically representing coefficients for a specific variable.Augmented Matrix
A matrix that includes both the coefficients and constants from a system of equations, separated by a vertical line to indicate equality.Coefficient
A numerical factor in front of a variable within an equation, represented as an entry in a matrix.Constant
A fixed value in an equation, usually appearing in the last column of an augmented matrix.Row Operation
A manipulation applied to the rows of a matrix, including swapping, scaling, or adding multiples of rows.Row Echelon Form
A matrix form with ones along the diagonal and zeros below, simplifying the process of solving systems by back substitution.Reduced Row Echelon Form
A matrix form with ones along the diagonal and zeros both above and below, allowing direct reading of solutions.Diagonal
The set of entries in a matrix running from the top left to the bottom right, often targeted for ones in special forms.Gaussian Elimination
A method using row operations to transform a matrix into row echelon form for solving systems of equations.Gauss-Jordan Elimination
A process that extends Gaussian elimination to achieve reduced row echelon form, yielding solutions without further work.Back Substitution
A technique for solving variables in a system by working upwards from the last equation after achieving row echelon form.System of Equations
A collection of two or more equations with shared variables, often represented and solved using matrices.Notation
A set of symbols and conventions used to represent matrix operations, such as subscripts for row identification.