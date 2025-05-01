Polar Form of Complex Numbers definitions Flashcards
Polar Form of Complex Numbers definitions
Polar Form
A representation of a complex number using a distance from the origin and an angle with the real axis.Rectangular Form
A representation of a complex number as the sum of a real part and an imaginary part, written as x + yi.Modulus
The distance from the origin to the point representing a complex number in the complex plane.Argument
The angle measured from the positive real axis to the line representing a complex number in the complex plane.Real Part
The horizontal component of a complex number, corresponding to its projection on the real axis.Imaginary Part
The vertical component of a complex number, corresponding to its projection on the imaginary axis.Pythagorean Theorem
A formula used to calculate the modulus of a complex number by taking the square root of the sum of the squares of its real and imaginary parts.Inverse Tangent
A function used to determine the argument of a complex number from the ratio of its imaginary and real parts.Quadrant
One of four regions in the complex plane, each affecting the calculation of the argument for a complex number.Unit Circle
A circle of radius one centered at the origin, used to find exact values for trigonometric functions during conversions.Cosine
A trigonometric function used to determine the real part of a complex number in polar form.Sine
A trigonometric function used to determine the imaginary part of a complex number in polar form.Distribution
The process of multiplying the modulus by the cosine and sine components to convert from polar to rectangular form.Degree Mode
A calculator setting that interprets angles in degrees, important for correct argument calculations.Radian
A unit of angular measure used in trigonometric calculations, often appearing in polar form expressions.