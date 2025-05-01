Skip to main content
Polar Form of Complex Numbers definitions Flashcards

Polar Form of Complex Numbers definitions
  • Polar Form
    A representation of a complex number using a distance from the origin and an angle with the real axis.
  • Rectangular Form
    A representation of a complex number as the sum of a real part and an imaginary part, written as x + yi.
  • Modulus
    The distance from the origin to the point representing a complex number in the complex plane.
  • Argument
    The angle measured from the positive real axis to the line representing a complex number in the complex plane.
  • Real Part
    The horizontal component of a complex number, corresponding to its projection on the real axis.
  • Imaginary Part
    The vertical component of a complex number, corresponding to its projection on the imaginary axis.
  • Pythagorean Theorem
    A formula used to calculate the modulus of a complex number by taking the square root of the sum of the squares of its real and imaginary parts.
  • Inverse Tangent
    A function used to determine the argument of a complex number from the ratio of its imaginary and real parts.
  • Quadrant
    One of four regions in the complex plane, each affecting the calculation of the argument for a complex number.
  • Unit Circle
    A circle of radius one centered at the origin, used to find exact values for trigonometric functions during conversions.
  • Cosine
    A trigonometric function used to determine the real part of a complex number in polar form.
  • Sine
    A trigonometric function used to determine the imaginary part of a complex number in polar form.
  • Distribution
    The process of multiplying the modulus by the cosine and sine components to convert from polar to rectangular form.
  • Degree Mode
    A calculator setting that interprets angles in degrees, important for correct argument calculations.
  • Radian
    A unit of angular measure used in trigonometric calculations, often appearing in polar form expressions.