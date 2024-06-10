17. Graphing Complex Numbers
Polar Form of Complex Numbers
17. Graphing Complex Numbers
Polar Form of Complex Numbers - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
1
concept
Complex Numbers In Polar Form
2
ProblemProblem
Express the complex number z=7+11i in polar form.
A
z=170(cos58°+isin58°)
B
170(cos58°+sin58°)
C
z=170+i58°
D
z=170(cos58°+isin58°)
3
ProblemProblem
Express the complex number z=2−4i in the polar form.
A
z=25(sin297°+icos297°)
B
z=25(sin63°+icos63°)
C
z=25(cos297°+isin297°)
D
z=25(cos63°−isin63°)
4
ProblemProblem
Express the complex number z=1−33i in polar form.
A
z=323(cos6π−isin6π)
B
z=323(cos613π+isin613π)
C
z=32(cos611π+isin611π)
D
z=323(cos611π+isin611π)
5
concept
Converting Complex Numbers from Polar to Rectangular Form
6
ProblemProblem
Convert the complex number z=12(cos90°+i・sin90°) from polar to rectangular form.
A
z=12i
B
z=12
C
z=1
D
z=i
7
ProblemProblem
Convert the complex number z=2(cos47π+i・sin47π) from polar to rectangular form.
A
z=2−i2
B
z=1−i
C
z=2−2i
D
z=−i