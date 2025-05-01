Rational Exponents definitions Flashcards
Radical
An expression involving a root, such as a square root or cube root, often represented with a radical symbol.Exponent
A number indicating how many times a base is multiplied by itself in a power.Rational Exponent
An exponent expressed as a fraction, representing both a root and a power in a single notation.Fractional Exponent
A type of exponent written as a fraction, where the numerator is the power and the denominator is the root.Square Root
A value that, when multiplied by itself, gives the original number; equivalent to raising a number to the 1/2 power.Index
The small number outside the radical symbol indicating which root is being taken, such as 2 for square root or 3 for cube root.Base
The number or variable that is raised to a power in an exponential expression.Power Rule
A rule stating that when raising a power to another power, the exponents are multiplied.Denominator
The bottom part of a fractional exponent, representing the root in radical form.Numerator
The top part of a fractional exponent, representing the power applied to the base.Root
A value that, when raised to a specific power, yields the original number; indicated by the index in a radical.Radical Expression
An algebraic expression that includes a root, such as a square root or cube root.Radical Symbol
The symbol (√) used to denote the root of a number or expression.Square
The result of multiplying a number or variable by itself; also the second power of a base.Cube Root
A value that, when used three times in a multiplication, gives the original number; equivalent to raising a number to the 1/3 power.