Rational Exponents definitions Flashcards

  • Radical
    An expression involving a root, such as a square root or cube root, often represented with a radical symbol.
  • Exponent
    A number indicating how many times a base is multiplied by itself in a power.
  • Rational Exponent
    An exponent expressed as a fraction, representing both a root and a power in a single notation.
  • Fractional Exponent
    A type of exponent written as a fraction, where the numerator is the power and the denominator is the root.
  • Square Root
    A value that, when multiplied by itself, gives the original number; equivalent to raising a number to the 1/2 power.
  • Index
    The small number outside the radical symbol indicating which root is being taken, such as 2 for square root or 3 for cube root.
  • Base
    The number or variable that is raised to a power in an exponential expression.
  • Power Rule
    A rule stating that when raising a power to another power, the exponents are multiplied.
  • Denominator
    The bottom part of a fractional exponent, representing the root in radical form.
  • Numerator
    The top part of a fractional exponent, representing the power applied to the base.
  • Root
    A value that, when raised to a specific power, yields the original number; indicated by the index in a radical.
  • Radical Expression
    An algebraic expression that includes a root, such as a square root or cube root.
  • Radical Symbol
    The symbol (√) used to denote the root of a number or expression.
  • Square
    The result of multiplying a number or variable by itself; also the second power of a base.
  • Cube Root
    A value that, when used three times in a multiplication, gives the original number; equivalent to raising a number to the 1/3 power.