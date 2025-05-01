Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles definitions Flashcards
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles definitions
Trigonometric Function
A mathematical ratio relating an angle of a right triangle to two of its sides, commonly used to solve for unknowns.Sine
A ratio comparing the length of the side opposite an angle to the hypotenuse in a right triangle.Cosine
A ratio comparing the length of the side adjacent to an angle to the hypotenuse in a right triangle.Tangent
A ratio comparing the length of the side opposite an angle to the side adjacent to that angle in a right triangle.SOHCAHTOA
A mnemonic device summarizing how sine, cosine, and tangent relate to the sides of a right triangle.Reciprocal Identity
A relationship where one trigonometric function is the flipped version of another, such as secant and cosine.Cosecant
A ratio representing the hypotenuse divided by the side opposite an angle in a right triangle.Secant
A ratio representing the hypotenuse divided by the side adjacent to an angle in a right triangle.Cotangent
A ratio comparing the length of the side adjacent to an angle to the side opposite that angle in a right triangle.Inverse Trigonometric Function
An operation that undoes a trigonometric function, allowing calculation of an angle from a given ratio.Arc Function
An alternative name for an inverse trigonometric function, often denoted with the prefix 'arc'.Hypotenuse
The longest side of a right triangle, always opposite the right angle.Adjacent Side
The side of a right triangle that forms the angle of interest, excluding the hypotenuse.Opposite Side
The side of a right triangle that does not form the angle of interest and is across from it.Degree Mode
A calculator setting used when angles are measured in degrees, essential for correct trigonometric calculations.Radian Mode
A calculator setting used when angles are measured in radians, necessary for certain trigonometric problems.