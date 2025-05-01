Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle definitions Flashcards
Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Unit Circle
A circle with a radius of 1 centered at the origin, used to define trigonometric function values for all angles.Trigonometric Functions
Mathematical relationships connecting angles to coordinates on the unit circle, including sine, cosine, and tangent.Sine
The y-coordinate of a point on the unit circle corresponding to a given angle, representing the triangle's height.Cosine
The x-coordinate of a point on the unit circle corresponding to a given angle, representing the triangle's base.Tangent
A value found by dividing the y-coordinate by the x-coordinate on the unit circle; undefined when x equals zero.Right Triangle
A triangle formed by dropping a perpendicular from a point on the unit circle to the x-axis, with hypotenuse of length 1.Hypotenuse
The side of the right triangle on the unit circle that is always equal to the radius, which is 1.Ordered Pair
A set of x and y values representing a point on the unit circle, used to determine trigonometric function values.Quadrant
One of four regions in the coordinate plane, determining the signs of trigonometric values based on angle location.Undefined Value
A result occurring when division by zero happens, such as the tangent at 90 or 270 degrees on the unit circle.Reciprocal
A value obtained by inverting a fraction, used to simplify division when finding tangent values with fractional coordinates.Numerator
The top part of a fraction, especially relevant when dividing y by x to find tangent values on the unit circle.Denominator
The bottom part of a fraction, which, if zero, leads to an undefined tangent value on the unit circle.Coordinate System
A grid with x and y axes, providing the framework for locating points and determining trigonometric values.Angle Measure
A value, typically in degrees, that determines a point's location on the unit circle and its corresponding trigonometric values.