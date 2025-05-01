Skip to main content
1. Introduction to Psychology - Part 1 of 3
1. Introduction to Psychology - Part 1 of 3
1. Introduction to Psychology / What is Psychology? / Problem 3
Problem 3
How might the philosophical idea of empiricism influence modern psychological research methods?
A
By emphasizing the importance of observation and experimentation.
B
By focusing solely on innate knowledge.
C
By prioritizing theoretical speculation over empirical data.
D
By disregarding the role of experience in learning.
