During a study on classical conditioning, a child is given a sweet treat every time a specific song is played. Eventually, the child starts to smile and become excited just by hearing the song, even when no treat is presented. In this study, what serves as the unconditioned stimulus?
What do we call a stimulus that initially produces no specific response other than focusing attention and then becomes associated with an unconditioned stimulus?
In the context of classical conditioning, what phenomenon is observed when a dog, previously conditioned to salivate to the sound of a bell (conditioned stimulus), stops responding after the bell is repeatedly presented without the accompanying food (unconditioned stimulus)?
During a study on classical conditioning, a researcher conditions pigeons to peck at a button when a tone is played by following the tone with food. After several trials without food following the tone, the pigeons stop pecking. Unexpectedly, a week later, the pigeons begin to peck at the button again when the tone is played, despite no food being presented. Which term best describes this observed behavior?
A lab rat is conditioned to press a lever when a light is turned on to receive food. After several trials, the rat presses the lever only when the light is on and does not press it when a similar, but dimmer, light is used. The rat's behavior exemplifies which learning principle?
In the Little Albert experiment, what was the unconditioned response (UCR)?
Which psychological concept explains the mechanism through which exposure to certain experiences can alter an individual's behavior or understanding over time?