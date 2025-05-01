Classical Conditioning
During a study on classical conditioning, a researcher conditions pigeons to peck at a button when a tone is played by following the tone with food. After several trials without food following the tone, the pigeons stop pecking. Unexpectedly, a week later, the pigeons begin to peck at the button again when the tone is played, despite no food being presented. Which term best describes this observed behavior?
