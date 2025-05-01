Which concept introduced by Noam Chomsky suggests that all human languages share a common structural foundation?
According to developmental psychology, why is the prenatal period important for language development?
In a preschool setting, children who are involved in interactive storytelling sessions where they are encouraged to predict story outcomes and discuss characters show improved language skills. What is the primary reason interactive storytelling is effective for language development?
Which of the following examples best illustrates the concept of telegraphic speech in early language development?
After being raised in a silent monastery where speech was forbidden, a young boy of 8 years old was reintroduced to a speaking community. The likelihood is that he will:
A baby waves 'bye-bye' to her parents when they leave for work. This is an example of __________.
How does phoneme discrimination change in infants by the age of 12 months?