Psychology Midterm - Part 2 of 2
3. Biological Psychology / The Cortical Forebrain / Problem 3
Problem 3
In a recent study, researchers explored the impact of brain injuries on patients' abilities. One patient exhibited significant difficulties with mathematics and logical reasoning, but retained their ability to recognize faces and navigate spaces. Based on these symptoms, which hemisphere of the brain is most likely to have been affected?
