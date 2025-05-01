In a study, a toddler does not cry when their parent leaves the room and does not greet the parent upon return. The child also does not show a preference for the parent over a stranger. Which attachment style does this behavior indicate?
A preschool teacher notices that her students are starting to imitate behaviors they see in adults of their own gender, such as boys pretending to shave and girls pretending to put on makeup. What is this process called?
A psychologist claims that humans are born with a basic sense of right and wrong. This claim is most consistent with which concept?
A student changes their opinion on a controversial topic after discussing it with peers who hold a different view. Which social force is most likely at play?
How can both social facilitation and social loafing be present in a team sport?
Which of the following is a result of social influence?
A manager implements a new policy after observing its success in a competitor's company. Which social influence process is this an example of?