Social Forces
Social Forces
12. Social Psychology / Social Forces / Problem 5
Problem 5
How can both social facilitation and social loafing be present in a team sport?
A
Both occur when players are unaware of the game's rules.
B
Social facilitation and social loafing are mutually exclusive.
C
Social facilitation occurs when players perform better in front of an audience, while social loafing occurs when players rely on teammates to carry the game.
D
Both occur when players perform worse in front of an audience.
