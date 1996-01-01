Attributions quiz #2 Flashcards
What do people with an external locus of control believe?They believe that what happens to them is largely due to external factors beyond their control.What is the reason a character thinks, feels, or acts a specific way called in attribution theory?It is called the cause or attribution for the behavior.What is the definition of proximity in psychology?Proximity refers to physical or psychological closeness between people, which can influence relationships and interactions.What is reciprocal faith in others' intentions and behaviors called?It is called trust.What does scapegoat theory show in the context of attribution?Scapegoat theory shows that people may blame others for their own problems as a way to deflect responsibility.What does the fundamental attribution error refer to?It refers to the tendency to overemphasize personal characteristics and ignore situational factors in judging others' behavior.What is it called when someone ascribes a behavior to the wrong source?This is called misattribution.What is a statement of a viewpoint supporting one side of an argument called?It is called a bias or a position statement.How are individuals most likely to explain their own behavior?Individuals are most likely to explain their own behavior in terms of situational factors.What is attribution theory?Attribution theory is the study of how people explain the causes of behavior and events.To whom are people most likely to apply the fundamental attribution error?People are most likely to apply the fundamental attribution error to strangers or people they do not know well.What is the definition of the fundamental attribution error in psychology?It is the tendency to attribute others' actions to their character rather than to situational influences.How is a person who interrupts during a conversation typically perceived?They are often perceived as rude or inconsiderate, which is an example of dispositional attribution.What are preconceived attitudes that guide our attention and memories called?They are called schemas or biases.Doubt is to suspicion as confidence is to what?Confidence is to trust.What is the decision-making style referred to as the ostrich style?The ostrich style refers to avoiding or ignoring problems rather than confronting them.When athletes attribute their losses to bad officiating, what bias does this illustrate?This illustrates the self-serving bias.Is attribution a permanent status once assigned?No, attributions can change with new information or perspectives.What is the likely result of the fundamental attribution error when observing a stranger's behavior?Observers are likely to attribute the stranger's behavior to their personality rather than to situational factors.What does attribution mean in the context of advertising?In advertising, attribution refers to identifying the cause of a consumer's response or behavior, such as what led them to purchase a product.What is a false statement about the fundamental attribution error?A false statement would be that the fundamental attribution error only occurs when explaining one's own behavior.What do individuals who commit the fundamental attribution error tend to do?They tend to overemphasize personal traits and underestimate situational factors when explaining others' behavior.What was attribution theory designed to account for?Attribution theory was designed to account for how people explain the causes of behavior and events.What are the explanations we develop for the characteristics, behaviors, or actions we attend to called?They are called attributions.How does salient information influence attribution?Salient information, or what stands out, often draws our attention and can bias our attributions toward those factors.When is the participative leadership style most appropriate in relation to locus of control?It is most appropriate when a follower has an internal locus of control.What was attribution theory designed to account for?Attribution theory was designed to explain how people interpret and assign causes to behavior.What are attributions and injunctions examples of?They are examples of cognitive processes used to interpret and guide behavior.