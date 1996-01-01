Attributions quiz #2 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Attributions quiz #2
  • What do people with an external locus of control believe?
    They believe that what happens to them is largely due to external factors beyond their control.
  • What is the reason a character thinks, feels, or acts a specific way called in attribution theory?
    It is called the cause or attribution for the behavior.
  • What is the definition of proximity in psychology?
    Proximity refers to physical or psychological closeness between people, which can influence relationships and interactions.
  • What is reciprocal faith in others' intentions and behaviors called?
    It is called trust.
  • What does scapegoat theory show in the context of attribution?
    Scapegoat theory shows that people may blame others for their own problems as a way to deflect responsibility.
  • What does the fundamental attribution error refer to?
    It refers to the tendency to overemphasize personal characteristics and ignore situational factors in judging others' behavior.
  • What is it called when someone ascribes a behavior to the wrong source?
    This is called misattribution.
  • What is a statement of a viewpoint supporting one side of an argument called?
    It is called a bias or a position statement.
  • How are individuals most likely to explain their own behavior?
    Individuals are most likely to explain their own behavior in terms of situational factors.
  • What is attribution theory?
    Attribution theory is the study of how people explain the causes of behavior and events.
  • To whom are people most likely to apply the fundamental attribution error?
    People are most likely to apply the fundamental attribution error to strangers or people they do not know well.
  • What is the definition of the fundamental attribution error in psychology?
    It is the tendency to attribute others' actions to their character rather than to situational influences.
  • How is a person who interrupts during a conversation typically perceived?
    They are often perceived as rude or inconsiderate, which is an example of dispositional attribution.
  • What are preconceived attitudes that guide our attention and memories called?
    They are called schemas or biases.
  • Doubt is to suspicion as confidence is to what?
    Confidence is to trust.
  • What is the decision-making style referred to as the ostrich style?
    The ostrich style refers to avoiding or ignoring problems rather than confronting them.
  • When athletes attribute their losses to bad officiating, what bias does this illustrate?
    This illustrates the self-serving bias.
  • Is attribution a permanent status once assigned?
    No, attributions can change with new information or perspectives.
  • What is the likely result of the fundamental attribution error when observing a stranger's behavior?
    Observers are likely to attribute the stranger's behavior to their personality rather than to situational factors.
  • What does attribution mean in the context of advertising?
    In advertising, attribution refers to identifying the cause of a consumer's response or behavior, such as what led them to purchase a product.
  • What is a false statement about the fundamental attribution error?
    A false statement would be that the fundamental attribution error only occurs when explaining one's own behavior.
  • What do individuals who commit the fundamental attribution error tend to do?
    They tend to overemphasize personal traits and underestimate situational factors when explaining others' behavior.
  • What was attribution theory designed to account for?
    Attribution theory was designed to account for how people explain the causes of behavior and events.
  • What are the explanations we develop for the characteristics, behaviors, or actions we attend to called?
    They are called attributions.
  • How does salient information influence attribution?
    Salient information, or what stands out, often draws our attention and can bias our attributions toward those factors.
  • When is the participative leadership style most appropriate in relation to locus of control?
    It is most appropriate when a follower has an internal locus of control.
  • What was attribution theory designed to account for?
    Attribution theory was designed to explain how people interpret and assign causes to behavior.
  • What are attributions and injunctions examples of?
    They are examples of cognitive processes used to interpret and guide behavior.