So for this example, we're going to briefly explain the difference between fundamental attribution error and the actor-observer effect, and I've kind of written my answer out a bit just so that you're not watching me write for the next three minutes. In general, the fundamental attribution error describes a broad psychological phenomenon that we see across people all over the world and across different cultures. We do see different levels of it across cultures, but it seems to be a pretty general human phenomenon. This is just the tendency to overestimate dispositional factors and to underestimate situational factors when we are making attributions. So, that's just a general tendency that we see.

Now, the actor-observer effect is a bit more of a specific phenomenon that kind of falls under the fundamental attribution error. The actor-observer effect is essentially a tendency to use situational attributions more often on ourselves and a tendency to use dispositional attributions more on other people. Okay. So, when we're thinking about ourselves, we often consider our situations, but when we're thinking about other people, we have a tendency to fail to consider their situation and to just kind of default to attributing their behavior to their disposition or their personality. Alright, so that is the broad difference between fundamental attribution error and the actor-observer effect, and I will see you guys in the next one.

Bye bye!