Cells of the Nervous System quiz #1 Flashcards

What are the support cells in the central nervous system collectively called?
Support cells in the central nervous system are collectively called glial cells (or glia).
What is a neuron in the context of AP Psychology, and what is its primary function?
A neuron is a specialized cell in the nervous system that communicates via electrochemical signals, transmitting information throughout the body.
What is the term for a neuron whose primary function is to connect other neurons?
A neuron that primarily connects other neurons is called an interneuron.
What is the function of sensory neurons in the nervous system?
Sensory neurons receive sensory information from the body and convey those signals to the central nervous system.
What are neuronal pools composed of?
Neuronal pools are composed of groups of interconnected neurons.
What role do receptors play in the nervous system?
Receptors are parts of the nervous system that allow it to detect and respond to sensory stimuli from the environment.
What is the main function of the myelin sheath on axons?
The myelin sheath insulates axons and allows electrical signals to travel faster and with less resistance. It is especially important for long-distance signaling in the nervous system.
What are the nodes of Ranvier and where are they found?
Nodes of Ranvier are small gaps between clumps of myelin on an axon. They are named after a French pathologist and are found along myelinated axons.
What is the role of axon terminals and terminal buttons in neuronal communication?
Axon terminals branch at the end of an axon and end in terminal buttons, which contain vesicles filled with neurotransmitters. These neurotransmitters are released to send signals to neighboring neurons.
How do dendrites and axons differ in their roles within a neuron?
Dendrites receive chemical messages from other neurons, while axons send messages to other neurons. Most neurons have multiple dendrites but only one axon.