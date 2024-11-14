In this video, we're going to be talking about the 2 main types of cells in our nervous system, starting with neurons. So, neurons are specialized cells that communicate with each other via electrochemical signals. Neurons are the cells in our nervous system doing all of the actual communicating or signaling. Now, we also have glial cells, the singular of this being glia, and glial cells perform all different types of functions. They help to insulate neurons, support neurons, like they literally hold them up and hold them in place, nourish neurons, and generally support neuronal health.
Now I always think of neurons as kind of like the star of the show, and they tend to get a lot of attention because they're the ones actually communicating, but glial cells are doing a lot of the really important behind-the-scenes work to keep your brain nice and healthy and functioning, and running smoothly; they do a lot to support neurons. Now, as of the recording of this video, we believe that there's about a 1 to 1 ratio of neurons to glia, although that can change a bit depending on which part of the brain you are looking at. So if you look at our little image here, we have a whole bunch of cells all hanging out together, and these two yellow cells represent our neurons. And then all of these other cells, the ones that are kind of holding on to the neurons and weaving in between them, the red, the purple, and the blue, all represent different types of glial cells. Now, for this course, you don't need to know the different types of glial cells but be aware that there are different types and that those different types do have different functions, but in this course, we're going to be focusing quite a bit more on those neurons.
So I will see you in our next video to talk about neuronal anatomy and the actual structure of a neuron. See you there.