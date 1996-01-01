Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Classical Conditioning quiz #2 Flashcards

Classical Conditioning quiz #2
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
  • What scenario describes a primary reinforcer?
    Receiving water when thirsty is a scenario describing a primary reinforcer.
  • Based on the principle of spontaneous recovery, what would you predict about Little Albert's conditioned fear?
    After extinction, Little Albert's conditioned fear could spontaneously reappear after a period of rest.
  • What best reflects contemporary interpretations of classical conditioning?
    Contemporary interpretations emphasize that classical conditioning involves learning that the conditioned stimulus predicts the unconditioned stimulus.
  • What is classical conditioning?
    Classical conditioning is a form of learning in which a neutral stimulus is paired with an unconditioned stimulus until the neutral stimulus elicits a conditioned response.
  • Why does taste aversion break the typical rules of conditioning?
    Taste aversion can occur after a single pairing and with a long delay between stimulus and response, unlike most forms of classical conditioning.
  • What happened after Watson classically conditioned Little Albert to fear a tame white rat?
    Little Albert began to show fear responses not only to the white rat but also to similar stimuli, demonstrating stimulus generalization.
  • Which is not an example of a conditioned response?
    Reflexively blinking in response to a puff of air is not a conditioned response; it is an unconditioned response.
  • In Pavlov's study, what was the role of the bell?
    In Pavlov's study, the bell was initially a neutral stimulus that became a conditioned stimulus after being paired with food.
  • What was the neutral stimulus in Pavlov's original experiment?
    The neutral stimulus in Pavlov's original experiment was the sound of a bell.
  • Which is not an example of an unconditioned response?
    Salivating to the sound of a bell after conditioning is not an unconditioned response; it is a conditioned response.
  • What term is used for reinforcers that are learned by association?
    Secondary reinforcers are learned by association.
  • Which is not a part of stimulus generalization?
    Responding only to the conditioned stimulus and not to similar stimuli is not part of stimulus generalization; it is stimulus discrimination.
  • Pavlov developed methods and theories for understanding behavior in terms of which process?
    Pavlov developed methods and theories for understanding behavior in terms of associative learning and conditioning.
  • What type of behavior occurs as an automatic response to a stimulus?
    Respondent behavior occurs as an automatic response to a stimulus.
  • How did the bell and pad device solve the problem of bed-wetting in terms of conditioning?
    The bell and pad device used classical conditioning by pairing the sensation of a full bladder (neutral stimulus) with the sound of a bell (unconditioned stimulus) to condition waking up before wetting the bed.
  • What was the most important takeaway from Ivan Pavlov’s experiment with dogs?
    The most important takeaway was that organisms can learn to associate a neutral stimulus with an unconditioned stimulus to produce a conditioned response.
  • Pavlov’s experiments with dogs yielded information about which psychological process?
    Pavlov’s experiments yielded information about classical conditioning and associative learning.
  • Primary reinforcers are _____, whereas secondary reinforcers are learned.
    Primary reinforcers are naturally reinforcing, whereas secondary reinforcers are learned.
  • Extinction occurs when a ________ is no longer paired with a ________.
    Extinction occurs when a conditioned stimulus is no longer paired with an unconditioned stimulus.
  • Before Pavlov conditioned a dog to salivate in response to a tone, the tone was a(n) _____ stimulus.
    Before conditioning, the tone was a neutral stimulus.
  • Does classical conditioning occur when a particular behavior is reinforced by its consequences?
    No, classical conditioning involves associating two stimuli, not reinforcement by consequences.
  • What is the tendency for stimuli similar to the conditioned stimulus to elicit a conditioned response called?
    This tendency is called stimulus generalization.
  • What is the sudden reappearance of an extinguished response called?
    The sudden reappearance of an extinguished response is called spontaneous recovery.
  • A stimulus that produces a response without prior learning is a(n) _____ stimulus.
    A stimulus that produces a response without prior learning is an unconditioned stimulus.
  • What occurs when a conditioned response decreases and eventually disappears?
    This process is called extinction.
  • What is the conditioned stimulus (CS) in a classical conditioning scenario?
    The conditioned stimulus is a previously neutral stimulus that, after being paired with the unconditioned stimulus, elicits a conditioned response.
  • Which would be considered a primary reinforcer?
    Food is considered a primary reinforcer.
  • Respondent behavior is to operant behavior as _____ is to _____.
    Respondent behavior is to operant behavior as automatic response is to voluntary response.
  • What is systematic desensitization in psychology?
    Systematic desensitization is a therapeutic technique that uses classical conditioning to gradually reduce anxiety by associating relaxation with a feared stimulus.
  • What type of behavior occurs as an automatic response to a stimulus?
    Respondent behavior occurs as an automatic response to a stimulus.
  • What is learning in which stimuli associated with a conditioned stimulus also elicit conditioned responses?
    This is called stimulus generalization.
  • What is a learned response to a previously neutral stimulus called?
    A learned response to a previously neutral stimulus is called a conditioned response.
  • What is a stimulus that was previously neutral but is now associated with the unconditioned stimulus?
    This is called a conditioned stimulus.
  • Who is credited with laying the foundation for the study of classical conditioning in psychology?
    Ivan Pavlov is credited with laying the foundation for the study of classical conditioning.
  • When a previously conditioned response decreases and eventually disappears, what is this process called?
    This process is called extinction.
  • A stimulus that produces a response without prior learning is a(n) _____ stimulus.
    A stimulus that produces a response without prior learning is an unconditioned stimulus.
  • Acquiring a phobia is to maintaining a phobia as _____ conditioning is to _____ conditioning.
    Acquiring a phobia is to maintaining a phobia as classical conditioning is to operant conditioning.
  • In classical conditioning, what is the learned reaction to a previously neutral stimulus called?
    The learned reaction is called the conditioned response.
  • What is learning that occurs when stimuli similar but not identical to the conditioned stimulus produce the conditioned response?
    This is called stimulus generalization.
  • What is a neutral change that does not elicit respondent behavior?
    A neutral stimulus is a change that does not elicit respondent behavior before conditioning.