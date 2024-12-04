This video we're going to be talking about classical conditioning. So, you guys remember Ivan Pavlov from chapter 1? He is located right here in this photograph. And he was a Russian physiologist and he is credited with discovering classical conditioning back in the 1890s. Although he actually discovered it kind of by mistake.
But like I said, Pavlov was a physiologist and he was actually studying digestion in dogs. He was trying to see if dogs would have different salivation responses to different types of food. But over time he and his graduate students began to notice that the dogs were actually salivating before they got their food. So, for example, they would salivate at the sight of the lab assistant who often fed them or at the sight of an empty food bowl. And over time Pavlov began to realize that these dogs were actually associating environmental stimuli with food and that is what was causing this salivation response.
So, what Pavlov had discovered was actually a form of learning and it's a very specific type of learning. Now, learning honestly is one of these terms in psychology where every textbook will have a different definition but, broadly, we can define it as a relatively enduring change in behavior, thought, or knowledge as a result of past experience. So, for example, if you're watching this video and then a week from now you can remember all of the content from the video, you have learned something. Now, more specifically than that, we have conditioning. So conditioning is a form of learning that involves making associations between environmental stimuli and an organism's behavior.
This is sometimes also called associative learning. So if the smell of coffee makes you feel a little bit energized, if your dog perks up and wags its tail every time it sees you holding its leash, those are types of conditioning. And there are 2 types of conditioning, operant conditioning and classical conditioning, and we're going to talk about both of those in this chapter. Now more specifically what Pavlov had discovered is something that we call classical conditioning. So classical conditioning is the process of pairing a neutral stimulus with a bodily response until that neutral stimulus is able to elicit the bodily response.
Now I know that this is a mouthful. It's wordy. It's confusing, and don't worry about that. You probably don't have to know the actual definition of classical conditioning verbatim. What's going to be much more important for you to understand is the actual process of classical conditioning and how it works and we're going to go over that in a ton of detail in our upcoming videos, so don't stress too much about that actual definition.
What's more important to take away here is that the broadest term here is learning, and then conditioning is a type of learning and classical conditioning is a type of conditioning. And fun fact, classical conditioning is considered one of the simplest forms of learning. We've actually even seen it in a species of flatworm which is considered to be one of the simplest animals alive with a brain. So we can see classical conditioning across the entire animal kingdom, which is pretty cool. Alright.
So I'll see you guys in our next video to go over that process of conditioning in a bit more detail. Bye bye.