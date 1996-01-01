Color Vision quiz #1 Flashcards

Which photoreceptors in the human eye are responsible for color vision?
Cones are the photoreceptors responsible for color vision in the human eye.
What type of sensory receptor is responsible for detecting color in the visual system?
Cones are the sensory receptors responsible for detecting color in the visual system.
Which scenario best illustrates the opponent-process theory of color vision?
A scenario where someone stares at a green image for a period of time and then sees a red afterimage when looking away best illustrates the opponent-process theory of color vision.
What evidence supports the trichromatic theory of color vision?
The existence of three types of cones in the retina, each sensitive to red, green, or blue wavelengths, supports the trichromatic theory of color vision.
What mental processes allow you to perceive a lemon as yellow?
Perceiving a lemon as yellow involves the combined activation of red and green cones in the retina, followed by neural processing in opponent-process cells that interpret the color information.
What is the best explanation for how humans perceive color?
Human color perception is best explained by the combined action of trichromatic theory (three types of cones detecting red, green, and blue) and opponent-process theory (opponent cells processing color pairs such as red-green and blue-yellow).
Which statement about the psychology of color is true?
Color perception involves both the detection of wavelengths by three types of cones and further neural processing by opponent-process cells that interpret color pairs.
Which type of sensory receptor is involved in color vision?
Cones are the type of sensory receptor involved in color vision.
What term describes a weakness in perceiving colors distinctly?
Color blindness describes a weakness in perceiving colors distinctly.
Alcohol can reduce your ability to distinguish between which two colors?
Alcohol can reduce your ability to distinguish between red and green colors, which are processed as opponent pairs in the visual system.