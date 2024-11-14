Okay. So as we just talked about, trichromatic theory can't explain all of color perception. So what I would love for you to do is to just look at this image on your screen. I want you to look at it focusing on that black dot in the center for about 30 to 60 seconds. And when you're done just look away at the blank white part of your screen.

So go ahead and pause the video and do that. Alright. So I'm guessing when you did that, when you looked away, you basically saw this exact same image except now it was like a reddish or like a purplish maroon color. So obviously trichromatic theory can't explain that because there's no actual red or maroon on your screen. Right?

So your cones weren't responding to that color. So what's going on there? This phenomenon can be explained by opponent process theory, and this represents basically the second stage of visual perception. Basically, the idea behind this is that it's going to be occurring in opponent process cells in the nervous system. We have moved from your retina to your nervous system now, and the idea behind it is that colors essentially have opposites.

So those opposites include red and green, blue and yellow, and black and white. So basically opponent process cells kind of come in pairs. So you have opponent process cells that will basically fire or basically send a neural impulse in response to one color and they will turn off or kind of be suppressed in response to the opposite color. So for example, you have opponent process cells that fire when you see green and are suppressed when you see red, and then the opposite one in that pair would fire when you see red and be suppressed when you see green. So then this pattern of activation and suppression of cells is then going to be interpreted by the visual cortex as whatever color you are seeing.

Now the phenomenon that you saw at the beginning of this video is something called an after image. So, an after image is a visual illusion where basically the opposite of a color is visible after you have stared at a particular color for a long time. So when you were looking at that green for, you know, between 60 and for about 60 seconds, you ended up seeing kind of a reddish maroon color. So what's happening there is that when you are looking at that green figure, your opponent process cells that respond to green were firing that entire time, and the ones that are sensitive to red were basically suppressed the whole time you were staring at it.

And so the second you looked away, all of those cells that had been suppressed basically did like a burst of firing all at once, which caused you to see like a reddish purple color even though that was not actually present anywhere on your screen. Very, very cool, right? Now keep in mind, we are still technically on the sensation side of things. We haven't even gotten into perception yet.

So coming up later in the chapter, we'll talk about how your brain takes all of this information about what color you are seeing and then add some layers of, like, pattern recognition onto it to help you really understand what is in your visual field. Alright. I will see you guys in our next video. Bye-bye.