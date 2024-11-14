So now we're going to begin talking about how humans actually see in color. We're going to go over two major theories of color vision, and I don't want you to get the impression that these theories are getting, like, pitted against each other or anything like that. Each of these theories essentially explains a different stage or type of color vision. So they basically work together to help us see in color. So the first theory that we're going to talk about is called trichromatic theory and trichromatic theory essentially, is going to be the first stage of visual perception.
So it's going to be occurring in the retina, so this is the initial detection of color. So the idea behind trichromatic theory is that we have three types of cones and each type is sensitive to a different range of wavelengths. So we have one type of cone that responds maximally to blue, one type that responds maximally to green, and one type that responds maximally to red. Now, as you can see, there is some overlap between these. We have some overlap here and here, for example.
So, to give you a kind of a sense of what might happen if we had like blue light entering the eye, Our blue cones would be the most active. They would be responding the most but we would see a little bit of activity from our red cones and our green cones there. The same would happen if we had some red light entering the eye. Our red cones would be responding the strongest but we would see some level of activity from our green cones and our blue cones as well. So basically, all of the colors that you can see is the result of the combined activity of these three cones, which is really cool to think about.
Now, even though these cones can explain all of the colors that we can see, trichromatic theory actually can't explain all color processing phenomena. So we are going to be talking about that in our next video and I will see you there.