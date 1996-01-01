Cultural Psychology quiz #1 Flashcards
Cultural Psychology quiz #1
What is the term for the ability to view situations from more than one cultural framework?The ability to view situations from more than one cultural framework is called cultural competence.What is an example of a cross-cultural study in psychology?A cross-cultural study compares psychological phenomena, such as emotional experience or expression, between different cultural groups to identify similarities and differences.How does religion relate to the individual in the context of cultural psychology?Religion can shape an individual's values, beliefs, and behaviors, and its influence varies across cultures and individuals.What are some concerns associated with cross-cultural research in psychology?Concerns with cross-cultural research include the risk of generalizing findings from one culture to others and failing to account for cultural context.How do enculturation and acculturation differ in cultural psychology?Enculturation is the process by which individuals learn their native culture, while acculturation refers to how people adapt when exposed to a new culture.In what ways does culture affect learning?Culture affects learning by shaping the values, norms, and practices that influence how individuals acquire knowledge and skills.According to the Sapir-Whorf hypothesis, how does language influence thought?The Sapir-Whorf hypothesis suggests that language shapes the way people think and perceive the world.What is one function of symbolic culture?One function of symbolic culture is to facilitate communication and the transmission of shared meanings within a group.What is a true statement about working with someone from another culture?It is important to consider and respect cultural differences when working with someone from another culture.What are some characteristics of indulgent cultures?Indulgent cultures tend to allow relatively free gratification of basic human desires related to enjoying life and having fun.Why do motivations for self-consistency appear weaker among East Asians than among Westerners?Motivations for self-consistency are weaker among East Asians because collectivist cultures emphasize group harmony over individual consistency.What term describes values formed through the influence of the family?Values formed through the influence of the family are called familial values.Which component of the biopsychosocial model focuses on the role of culture?The social component of the biopsychosocial model focuses on the role of culture.Which of the following is not a good example of culture affecting attraction?An example that does not involve cultural norms, values, or practices influencing attraction would not be a good example of culture affecting attraction.What factor was most influential in shaping the discriminatory system of caste in India?Cultural norms and values were most influential in shaping the discriminatory system of caste in India.What does a collectivist culture especially emphasize?A collectivist culture especially emphasizes the importance of group harmony and collective well-being.In which type of culture do people exhibit less social loafing compared to others?People in collectivist cultures exhibit less social loafing than people in individualist cultures.Which cognitive theorist emphasized the importance of cultural context?Wilhelm Wundt emphasized the importance of cultural context in psychological studies.Value questions in cultural psychology focus on cultural and what other type of values?Value questions focus on cultural and individual values.What does culture consist of in the context of cultural psychology?Culture consists of all the shared products, such as beliefs, values, norms, and practices, of human groups.Do all groups create norms to enforce their cultural values?Yes, all groups create norms to enforce their cultural values.What is xenocentrism?Xenocentrism is the preference for the products, styles, or ideas of another culture over one's own.What does cultural competence mean for a therapist?Cultural competence is a therapist's understanding of and attention to the cultural backgrounds and needs of their clients.What does 'people first' language recognize?'People first' language recognizes a person's abilities and does not define them solely by their condition or disability.How does culture contribute to the context in which a behavior is considered acceptable?Culture provides the norms and values that determine whether a behavior is considered acceptable or unacceptable.Can cultural mores act as a source of tension between different cultural groups?Yes, cultural mores can act as a source of tension between different cultural groups.What is the definition of the ability to operate in different cultures?The ability to operate in different cultures is called cultural competence.Are problem behaviors culturally determined?Yes, problem behaviors are often culturally determined, as different cultures have different definitions of what constitutes a problem behavior.How is the diversity of psychology limited in the United States?The diversity of psychology in the United States is limited by a Western-centric approach that may not account for cultural differences.What is a trait of individualists in cultural psychology?A trait of individualists is prioritizing personal goals and independence over group goals.What are some individual factors of multiculturalism?Individual factors of multiculturalism include personal beliefs, values, and experiences shaped by cultural background.Differences in language, religion, and values would be considered what type of challenge?Differences in language, religion, and values would be considered a cultural challenge.