This video we're going to be talking about cultural psychology, which also became popular in the 1980s. So this is a field of psychology that focuses on how culture impacts human behavior and mental processes. And historically, early psychologists actually did consider the impact of culture. As you can see, I've got our old friend Wilhelm Wundt down here. So this was being taken into account really early on.

However, tale as old as time, you've heard it before, behaviorism came in and overshadowed this topic. And then with the rise of all those other really big subfields, culture had gotten pushed to the wayside. Until about the 1950s or 70s when a handful of psychologists began to study culture again, often at the time using anthropology as a guide. So using the theory and methods of anthropology as kind of like a jumping-off point. And then by about the 1980s cultural psychology became like a formal subfield of psychology.

So the main research question here is something along the lines of how does culture shape behavior and other psychological processes. So in terms of founders, like I said, we have our old friend Wilhelm Wundt. So Wundt believed that studying mental processes required cultural context. And in the early 1900s, he actually wrote a 10-volume book talking about how culture shapes psychological processes. So this is not what he is particularly well known for or remembered for, but Wundt had been taking culture into account in his early work.

Now, fast forwarding a couple of decades to the 1970s, we have John Berry. And John Berry developed an ecological framework. Basically, he was examining how ecology and culture can impact cognition and behavior and he did quite a bit of research on something called acculturation, which is how people adapt when they are exposed to a new culture. And this is now a very well researched topic in psychology. And then finally, we have Richard Schweder.

And he really, he's an anthropologist and he really argued that Western psychological theories could not and should not be broadly generalized. So basically, we should not be doing all of our research on Western populations, you know, populations in America, Canada, Europe, and then just assuming that all of our findings would apply to anyone, anywhere in the world. That's a very Western-centric view and we don't want to be doing that. So, he really advocated for examining psychological phenomena within a cultural context. For example, he did some research on emotional experience and expression in India and then he compared and contrasted that with American samples and showed that there were indeed some differences and we have to be taking that into account.

And this is something that is now very well accepted and that is, you know, we're always striving to do in our research in psychology nowadays, but that obviously was not always the case and he really was one of the pioneers who advocated for that. Now very similar to like evolutionary psych, we're not going to have an entire chapter on cultural psychology just because culture impacts so many different psychological processes and behaviors. However, it is going to come up all throughout the course. When we discuss research, we'll often be talking about, you know, and interpreting the findings within a cultural context, and considering different psychological phenomena and how they look across cultures. So it will come up quite a few times throughout this course.

Alright, so that is our little introduction to cultural psychology and I'll see you all in our next one. Bye-bye!