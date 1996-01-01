Skip to main content
Diagnosing Psychological Disorders quiz #2 Flashcards

Diagnosing Psychological Disorders quiz #2
  • Which statements about cheating are true?
    Cheating is a maladaptive behavior that may cause distress and impairment in functioning.
  • Which conditions can mimic the signs of alcohol intoxication?
    Medical or psychological conditions that impair cognition or motor function can mimic alcohol intoxication.
  • What is the most widely known diagnosis of fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASDs)?
    Fetal Alcohol Syndrome is the most widely known diagnosis of FASDs.
  • What is the most common behavioral disorder found in older adults?
    Dementia is the most common behavioral disorder found in older adults.
  • What is among the criteria for diagnosing bulimia nervosa?
    Recurrent episodes of binge eating followed by compensatory behaviors are criteria for bulimia nervosa.
  • What elevates the risk for developing PTSD?
    Exposure to traumatic events increases the risk for developing PTSD.
  • Which two population groups have a higher rate of mental health disturbances?
    Adolescents and young adults have higher rates of mental health disturbances.
  • Which statement regarding schizophrenics is false?
    A statement that does not reflect the presence of significant disturbance in cognition, emotion, or behavior is false regarding schizophrenia.
  • How is dementia best described?
    Dementia is a significant disturbance in cognition that impairs functioning.
  • What can dealing with the stigma of having a disorder do?
    Stigma can increase distress and impairment for individuals with psychological disorders.
  • What is true of binge eating disorder (BED)?
    BED involves recurrent episodes of eating large amounts of food with distress and impairment, but without compensatory behaviors.
  • Which drug is not one of the most abused prescription medications?
    A drug not commonly associated with maladaptive use and impairment is not among the most abused prescription medications.
  • The Maslach Burnout Inventory (MBI) is an example of which type of measure?
    The MBI is a standardized self-report inventory used to assess symptoms of burnout.
  • Which people are most at risk for abuse?
    Individuals who are vulnerable due to impairment in functioning or atypical behavior are most at risk for abuse.
  • A person with substance abuse disorder would be diagnosed with which type of disorder?
    Substance use disorder is diagnosed when maladaptive substance use causes distress or impairment.
  • What is the hallmark of somatic symptom and related disorders?
    Physical complaints that cannot be fully explained medically and cause distress or impairment are the hallmark.
  • What is the most frequent outcome for those found not guilty by reason of insanity (NGRI)?
    The most frequent outcome is commitment to a psychiatric facility for treatment.
  • What is not needed when describing a patient's chief complaint?
    Information unrelated to the patient's distress or impairment is not needed.
  • What is true about the ICD classification system for mental disorders?
    The ICD provides standardized criteria for mental disorders and is used globally for tracking and insurance purposes.
  • What is true of binge-eating disorder?
    Binge-eating disorder involves recurrent episodes of eating large amounts of food with distress, but without compensatory behaviors.
  • What is not one of the four subtypes of intellectual disability?
    A subtype not defined by standardized criteria in the DSM-5 is not one of the four subtypes.
  • What is a criticism of the DSM?
    A criticism is that the DSM is only as good as current research and may not fully capture the complexity of psychological disorders.
  • What is true regarding ADHD in children?
    ADHD in children is characterized by maladaptive patterns of inattention and/or hyperactivity that cause impairment.
  • What is an important symptom of antisocial personality disorder?
    A lack of conscience and disregard for others' rights is an important symptom.
  • What is the M'Naghten rule?
    The M'Naghten rule is a legal standard for insanity, focusing on whether a person understood the nature of their act.
  • What is the most prevalent psychological disorder in the general population?
    Anxiety disorders are the most prevalent psychological disorders.
  • What are criteria used to diagnose alcohol use disorders?
    Maladaptive patterns of alcohol use causing distress or impairment are criteria for diagnosis.
  • When assessing a client for depression, which symptom should be prioritized?
    Persistent depressed mood and impairment in functioning should be prioritized.
  • What is true of abnormal behavior?
    Abnormal behavior is maladaptive, distressing, and atypical within cultural context.
  • What symptom would lead a practitioner to diagnose a paraphilic disorder?
    Maladaptive sexual behaviors causing distress or impairment would lead to diagnosis.
  • How do delusions differ from normal beliefs?
    Delusions are fixed, false beliefs that are not shared by others and are resistant to evidence.
  • What characteristic is not typical of people with work addiction?
    A lack of distress or impairment is not typical; work addiction involves maladaptive patterns.
  • What is true regarding aphasia?
    Aphasia is the loss of ability to speak, write, or comprehend language.
  • What is true about pedophilia?
    Pedophilia is a psychological disorder characterized by maladaptive sexual interests causing distress or impairment.
  • Who is most likely to be diagnosed with excoriation disorder?
    A person who repeatedly picks at their skin, causing distress and impairment, may be diagnosed with excoriation disorder.
  • Who most likely has obsessive-compulsive personality disorder?
    A person with maladaptive patterns of perfectionism and control that cause distress and impairment may have obsessive-compulsive personality disorder.
  • What is true of expressed emotion and relapse in patients with schizophrenia?
    High levels of expressed emotion in families are associated with increased risk of relapse in schizophrenia.
  • What is true about kleptomania?
    Kleptomania is a psychological disorder involving recurrent urges to steal, causing distress or impairment.
  • What is not one of the DSM-5 criteria for insomnia disorder?
    Symptoms unrelated to sleep disturbance and impairment are not criteria for insomnia disorder.
  • What is the biggest sign that someone might be dealing with a mental health challenge?
    Significant distress or impairment in functioning is the biggest sign.