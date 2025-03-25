This video, we're going to get into how we define psychological disorders. So a psychological or a mental disorder is essentially a significant disturbance in cognition, emotion, behavior, or any combination of those things that leads to distress in the person and/or impairment in functioning, or it has some kind of negative impact on that person's life. So when we think about whether a behavior or a thought has reached the level where we would consider it to be disordered, we often think of three main criteria. And I do want to be clear when I say disordered here, I don't mean, like, disorganized or chaotic. I mean, we have literally reached a level of, like, we could diagnose this person because their behavior has become so disordered.

So, again, we think of kind of three things. The first is, is this behavior or thought maladaptive? So is it destructive to the person? And that could be physically, emotionally, socially, occupationally, etcetera. Again, to the person or to others around them.

So, for example, if we have a person who has become so depressed that they have a really hard time getting out of bed and leaving the house, that could really threaten their occupational situation. They could potentially lose their job if they can't leave the house. It would also probably damage their social life, which would impact their emotional well-being probably. So that's what we mean by maladaptive. Now we also think about whether this behavior or thought is distressing to the person.

So, you know, it is upsetting or even potentially dangerous to the person and possibly to others around them. So, for example, a person who has developed some kind of hoarding behavior, you know, their house might become unsafe or unsanitary for them and their child to be living in. So that would be an example of that category. And then finally, we try to think about whether this behavior or thought is atypical. And this one's kind of tricky because obviously everyone's very different.

But we think about, you know, does this behavior go against typical behavior within that person's cultural context? And when we think about atypical, we're not only thinking about behavior in a cultural context but we might also be thinking about typical in terms of developmental norms. So, for example, an autistic child might be a little bit behind on their developmental milestones and that might be the first indication that we might need to be looking for some kind of neurodivergence in that child. So those are kind of three criteria that we use when thinking about whether something has kind of become disordered. Now, one thing to note and we will talk about this a little bit more is that we diagnose psychological disorders by examining symptoms that occur within a set time frame.

So as we begin to go through diagnostic criteria a bit later in the chapter, you'll see how for every disorder, we kind of look at symptoms within a certain set time. So, for example, for anxiety disorders, we often look at symptoms within, like, a three-month time frame. So that's kind of how we do that. Now, I do want to note before we head out that there is no single universally agreed-upon definition or criteria for what constitutes a psychological disorder. This is obviously a really, really complex issue, and we also have to account that historically our understanding of psychological disorders is changing constantly.

It has changed very rapidly over the past few decades, and so this definition needs to be flexible to constantly account for the way that we are conceptualizing and understanding disorders. So please don't think that this is necessarily, like, the end-all-be-all definition of psychological disorder. You might see slightly different ones in your textbook. One thing to note, however, is that pretty much all definitions of psychological disorder involve the two components that we have here. So they involve the idea that it is distressing or upsetting to the person and that there is some kind of impairment in functioning or negative impact on the person's life.

Those two criteria stay pretty stable across all definitions. Alright. So that is defining psychological disorders, and I will see you guys in our next one. Bye-bye.