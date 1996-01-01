Early Schools of Thought quiz #1 Flashcards
Early Schools of Thought quiz #1
What is a major criticism of structuralism in early psychology?A major criticism of structuralism is that its reliance on introspection makes results subjective and difficult to generalize, as each person's experience is unique.Who developed the concepts known as 'Theory X' and 'Theory Y' in psychology?The provided materials do not mention 'Theory X' and 'Theory Y' or their originators. Therefore, this question is not answerable from the supplied content.Who was an early proponent of functionalism in psychology?William James was an early proponent of functionalism, and James Rowland Angell was also a major contributor.Which early theory of psychology sought to understand the smallest elements of mental experience?Structuralism sought to understand the smallest elements of mental experience by analyzing the basic components of thought.What was a disadvantage of using introspection as a research method in structuralism?A disadvantage of introspection is that it relies on subjective reports, making it difficult to evaluate or generalize findings across individuals.Which of the following is not considered a psychological perspective: structuralism, functionalism, psychoanalysis, or phrenology?Phrenology is not considered a psychological perspective; it has been discredited and is not part of mainstream psychology.Which psychologists are most closely associated with the school of structuralism?Wilhelm Wundt and Edward Titchener are most closely associated with the school of structuralism.Which psychologist most clearly rejected the value of introspection as a research method?William James, a founder of functionalism, most clearly rejected the value of introspection, preferring broader methodologies.What was the primary goal of structuralism in early psychology?The primary goal of structuralism was to isolate and analyze the basic elements of thought and immediate conscious experience.If a quote describes the influence of unconscious motives and early childhood experiences on behavior, which school of thought does it represent?Such a quote represents the psychoanalytic school of thought, pioneered by Sigmund Freud.Has phrenology been discredited in the field of psychology?Yes, phrenology has been discredited and is not considered a valid psychological perspective.What were the two main branches of psychology during its early development?The two main branches during early development were structuralism and functionalism.What is an example of a traditional approach to psychology rather than a contemporary one?Structuralism and functionalism are examples of traditional approaches to psychology.If Dr. Sampson follows the structuralist school of thought, which techniques would she most likely use?Dr. Sampson would most likely use introspection, asking participants to report their immediate conscious experiences.In psychology, what would researchers who advocate structuralism be most likely to focus on?Researchers advocating structuralism would focus on analyzing the basic elements of thought and conscious experience.Which statement is not true about the early history of psychology: that it began as a credible science, that introspection was universally accepted, or that phrenology is a valid perspective?It is not true that phrenology is a valid perspective; it has been discredited.What do structuralism, Gestalt psychology, and Sigmund Freud's psychoanalytic theory have in common?Structuralism, Gestalt psychology, and Freud's psychoanalytic theory are all early schools of thought that contributed foundational ideas to the development of psychology.Which psychologist was a major contributor to the functionalist movement?William James was a major contributor to the functionalist movement, along with James Rowland Angell.If Guillermo spends time each day applying the principles of structuralism, what activity is he most likely engaging in?Guillermo is most likely engaging in introspection, analyzing and reporting his immediate conscious experiences.