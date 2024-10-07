In this video, we're going to be talking about the birth of psychology. So psychology began with Wilhelm Wundt, and those W's are pronounced like these because he was German. So Wundt is considered the father of modern psychology. Just to give you some context and talk about some of his achievements, Wundt taught the first-ever psychology course at the University of Heidelberg. He also published the first-ever psychology textbook and he opened the first psychology research lab at the University of Leipzig in 1879.

So, just to kind of take a step back and really set the stage here, in the late 1800s, psychology did not exist as a field at all. Wundt and his students and followers really had to pioneer everything from the ground up. They had to figure out how to study humans in a lab, how to ask research questions, what aspects of the human experience to focus on, and how to develop theories to guide their research, all from scratch. What Wundt decided to study was the immediate conscious experience. When we say "conscious" here, we are talking about thoughts that you are aware of.

Any thought that you are aware of is a conscious thought. What Wundt meant by this "immediate conscious experience" is basically when a person has some kind of sensory experience—let's say they taste something, hear something, smell something—what are the immediate conscious thoughts that follow that event? That's what he wanted to study. Now, if that sounds strange to you, you are not alone. With our modern perspective and hindsight, it is quite a unique question to ask.

But what Wundt was doing was essentially modeling psychology off of existing sciences. When you think about biology, chemistry, or physics, those sciences often try to break things down into their building blocks to better understand them, and that's what Wundt was trying to do with human thought. He was trying to break it down into its most basic building blocks. There is an internal logic there; it just might not sound right from our modern perspective, but he had a good reason. Wundt's approach came to be known as structuralism.

Structuralism is the earliest school of thought that emerged in psychology. This approach to psychology tried to isolate and analyze the basic elements of thought. The most important founders to be aware of are, of course, Wilhelm Wundt himself, as well as one of his students, Edward Titchener, who did quite a bit of research in this field. The main question in structuralism is basically what happens in the mind when a person experiences something, such as a certain behavior or sensory experience.

To better understand that research question, Wundt and Titchener pioneered a new methodology called introspection. Introspection is an analysis of one's subjective experience. They would train lab assistants and participants to report on their moment-to-moment conscious experiences when they were presented with a stimulus. For example, they would have them bite into an apple and the person would report being crunchy, juicy, sweet, sour. Those were their sensory experiences and the order in which they happened. They would have them touch velvet or listen to a note from a piano and do the exact same thing. That was introspection.

You have probably already thought of the limitations of this approach, which is that every person's experience is unique. We are literally talking about people's subjective experiences, so because of that, results really can't be evaluated or generalized in any meaningful way. In terms of Wundt's actual research findings, history was not super kind—it doesn't really stand up to the test of time. However, when thinking about Wilhelm Wundt and structuralism, we are going to be acknowledging the historical contributions that he made.

He created psychology, made it into a credible science, turned it into a course being taught at universities, and established research laboratories. Structuralism has a place in history as the earliest school of thought to emerge in psychology.

Over the next few videos, we're going to be talking about how psychology began to evolve from this in the decades that followed. So, I will see you there. Bye-bye.