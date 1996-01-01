Emotion quiz #1 Flashcards
What is true about intense emotions compared to moods?Intense emotions are brief, felt relatively intensely, and occur in response to a specific stimulus, whereas moods are longer-lasting, less intense, and often lack a clear cause.What is the best definition of the term 'imagery' in the context of emotion?Imagery refers to the use of mental pictures or representations, which can influence emotional experiences through cognitive processes.What are some of the basic emotions that people commonly experience?Some basic emotions include anger, excitement, calmness, and sadness, which can be described using the dimensions of valence and arousal.How does empathy most likely improve a relationship?Empathy improves relationships by allowing individuals to recognize and understand each other's feelings, leading to better communication and connection.What does the facial feedback hypothesis propose?The facial feedback hypothesis suggests that facial expressions can influence emotional experiences, such as smiling making a person feel happier.Which statement best defines emotions?Emotions are brief, intense responses to a stimulus involving physiological changes, cognitive appraisals, and behavioral expression.Which of the following statements is true about pain in the context of emotion?Pain can be associated with emotional experiences and is often accompanied by physiological changes and behavioral expressions.Facial expressions do not aid in which aspect of emotion?Facial expressions do not aid in the internal cognitive appraisal of emotion, but they do aid in behavioral expression.What are some biological influences relating to emotion?Biological influences on emotion include physiological changes such as heart rate, blood pressure, and neurotransmitter activity.What is the ability to recognize and understand another person's feelings and thoughts called?The ability to recognize and understand another person's feelings and thoughts is called empathy.Which of the following is not an example of an emotional appeal?A logical argument based solely on facts is not an example of an emotional appeal.How does self-esteem affect one's ability to communicate?Self-esteem can influence communication by affecting confidence and the ability to express emotions effectively.Which of the following is an example of a primary emotion?Anger is an example of a primary emotion.Which statement best describes managing one's emotions?Managing one's emotions involves recognizing, understanding, and appropriately expressing or regulating emotional responses.Which of the following choices best describes the process of handling emotions?Handling emotions involves recognizing, understanding, and expressing or regulating them in a healthy way.What is the relationship between self-esteem and body image?Self-esteem and body image are closely related, as a positive body image can enhance self-esteem and vice versa.Which is an important center of emotion and learning in the brain?The amygdala is an important center of emotion and learning in the brain.How are emotions such as anger characterized in terms of valence and arousal?Emotions such as anger are characterized by high arousal and negative valence.What is body language in the context of emotion?Body language is a form of behavioral expression that communicates emotional states through physical movements and posture.How do infants display different emotional dispositions?Infants display different emotional dispositions through variations in their behavioral expressions, such as facial expressions and body movements.Which of the following is a basic emotion?Sadness is a basic emotion.Which types of emotions are present in infancy?Basic emotions such as anger, sadness, and excitement are present in infancy.What would suggest that you are feeling happy because you are laughing?This suggests the facial feedback hypothesis, where facial expressions can influence emotional experiences.Why is it challenging for parents to discuss emotional topics with their young children?It is challenging because young children may lack the cognitive and verbal skills to understand and express complex emotions.Which emotional intelligence trait tends to be empathetic?The ability to recognize and understand the emotions of others is an empathetic trait of emotional intelligence.What is the self-distancing technique for tempering strong emotions?Self-distancing involves viewing one's emotions from a third-person perspective to reduce their intensity.Which of these is a domain of emotional intelligence?Recognizing and understanding emotions is a domain of emotional intelligence.Which of the following is accurate in regard to self-esteem?Self-esteem reflects a person's overall sense of self-worth and can influence emotional experiences.What role does the amygdala play in emotion?The amygdala is involved in processing and regulating emotional responses, especially those related to fear and arousal.In which situations is using emotional intelligence less effective?Using emotional intelligence may be less effective in situations where emotions are not relevant or when objective analysis is required.Which of the following is not one of the seven universal emotions described in this chapter?Complex emotions that require cognitive appraisal, such as pride, are not considered universal basic emotions.What is the least common emotional appeal that advertisers use?Appeals to sadness are less commonly used by advertisers compared to appeals to happiness or excitement.Which two statements describe emotional appeals?Emotional appeals aim to evoke feelings in the audience and influence behavior or attitudes through emotion.What type of anger is characterized by the use of non-threatening direct statements?Assertive anger is characterized by non-threatening, direct statements.What typically happens after people experience intense anger?After intense anger, people may experience physiological changes such as increased heart rate and may need time to return to a neutral state.If someone is very happy on their wedding day, what is the valence of their emotion?The valence of their emotion is positive.Which of the following is the least likely common emotional appeal for advertisers?Appeals to fear or sadness are less commonly used than appeals to happiness or excitement.Which of the following emotions is not considered a primary emotion?Pride is not considered a primary emotion.What are positive illusions in the context of emotion?Positive illusions are overly favorable attitudes or beliefs about oneself or one's circumstances that can enhance well-being.What is true about the relationship between emotions and risk taking?Emotions can influence risk-taking behavior, with positive emotions often increasing willingness to take risks.