In this video, we're just going to be defining emotion and distinguishing it from mood. And they differ in a couple of important ways. So the first is that emotions tend to be quite fleeting. They'll usually last for, like, minutes at a time, whereas moods tend to be quite long-lasting. They can last for hours or sometimes even days at a time.

Now emotions are felt relatively intensely, whereas moods tend to be relatively lower in intensity. And then a big difference between them is that emotions often or almost always occur in response to a specific event or stimulus. So some kind of stimulus, like, triggers the emotional response. Whereas moods often do not occur in response to any one specific event. I'm sure we've all had the experience of just kind of being in a good mood or, like, being in a bad mood, and you don't really know why.

You can't quite pinpoint, like, what put you in that mood. Whereas with emotions, we can usually kind of point to the source of whatever is stirring up emotions within us. So based on that, we're going to be defining mood as a diffuse long-lasting state that lacks a clear cause and can influence a person's emotional experiences. We’ve all been there. You guys know how sometimes being in a bad mood can make it a little bit easier to feel negative emotions on those days.

Right? And we're going to be defining emotion as a brief intense response to a stimulus that involves physiological changes, cognitions, and behavior. So based on that definition, you can see how emotions have three components to them. And these are important because each of these plays a really important role in our experience of the emotion. So the first component is physiological changes and the arousal that we experience with the emotion.

So this could be, you know, your heart beating faster, it could be certain neurotransmitters being released or certain neurotransmitters not being released. Any kind of physiological change or event in your body that happens as a result of the emotion. Next up, we have cognitive processes. So this includes things like your feelings, so like your subjective feelings, how you label the emotion, how you feel about it, as well as appraisals. And we're going to define appraisal a little bit later in the chapter, so don't worry about that yet.

Just be aware that it is part of cognition. And then finally, we have behavioral expression. How we show that emotion to the world. Right? So this includes facial expressions and body language.

Any kind of behavior that happens as a result of the emotion or behavior that you have to inhibit because you are feeling that emotion. Alright. So that is the definition of emotion, and I will see you guys in our next video. Bye bye.