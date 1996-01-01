Skip to main content
Emotion quiz #2 Flashcards

Emotion quiz #2
  • Focusing individuals on potential gains as opposed to losses elicits which emotional state?
    Focusing on potential gains elicits a positive emotional state.
  • What is a sign of a potential emotional outburst by others?
    Signs include increased physiological arousal, such as raised voice or tense body language.
  • What is most likely true regarding moods?
    Moods are diffuse, long-lasting states that lack a clear cause and are less intense than emotions.
  • What is evidence of an environmental influence on our emotional experiences?
    Environmental factors, such as social interactions or cultural norms, can shape how emotions are expressed and experienced.
  • What is the physiological response several minutes after a good laugh?
    After a good laugh, physiological responses may include relaxation and a return to baseline arousal levels.
  • What is an infant showing signs of developing when laughing at unusual events?
    An infant laughing at unusual events is showing signs of developing social and emotional awareness.
  • Which of the following best defines an emotion?
    An emotion is a brief, intense response to a stimulus involving physiological changes, cognitive appraisals, and behavioral expression.
  • What is true of mental images in the context of emotion?
    Mental images can influence emotional experiences through cognitive processes.
  • What would most likely be used to measure someone's mood?
    Self-report questionnaires or mood scales are commonly used to measure mood.
  • What is true of emotion-focused coping?
    Emotion-focused coping involves managing emotional responses to stress rather than addressing the source of the stress.
  • Which of the following best describes subjective well-being?
    Subjective well-being refers to a person's overall assessment of their happiness and life satisfaction.
  • Which of the following may be attributed to the effects of endogenous opioids?
    Feelings of pleasure and pain relief may be attributed to the effects of endogenous opioids.
  • What does it indicate when a baby shows excitement?
    A baby showing excitement is displaying a basic emotion with high arousal and positive valence.
  • Which emotion involves social awareness?
    Empathy involves social awareness.
  • Which of the following illustrates the facial feedback effect?
    Smiling can make a person feel happier, illustrating the facial feedback effect.
  • Which model emphasizes communication and emotional experiencing?
    The behavioral expression component of emotion emphasizes communication and emotional experiencing.
  • In what way are cognitive and behavioral components of emotions most importantly alike?
    Both cognitive and behavioral components contribute to the overall experience and expression of emotion.
  • Why does happiness have little consensus on its meaning?
    Happiness is subjective and can be defined differently by individuals based on personal experiences and values.
  • Which of the following is not a potential explanation of how emotion helps memory?
    Emotion does not help memory by eliminating the need for cognitive processing.
  • What is true of the neurotransmitter serotonin in the context of emotion?
    Serotonin is involved in regulating mood and emotional states.
  • Which of the following is a characteristic of emotions?
    Emotions are brief, intense, and occur in response to specific stimuli.
  • What did Ekman and Friesen conclude from their research on facial expressions?
    Ekman and Friesen concluded that certain facial expressions of emotion are universal across cultures.
  • Who is most likely experiencing a low-arousal positive emotion?
    A person feeling calm is most likely experiencing a low-arousal positive emotion.
  • Which physiological condition is associated with the emotion of happiness?
    Happiness is associated with positive valence and can involve physiological responses such as relaxation and increased neurotransmitter activity.
  • Who is most likely to have elevated levels of endorphins?
    A person experiencing pleasure or pain relief is likely to have elevated levels of endorphins.
  • What is correct about social media and expressing emotions?
    Social media can influence the expression and perception of emotions, sometimes amplifying emotional experiences.
  • In regard to emotions, what is important to understand?
    It is important to understand that emotions involve physiological, cognitive, and behavioral components.
  • What is true of empathy and helping behavior?
    Empathy increases the likelihood of helping behavior by allowing individuals to understand and share others' feelings.
  • Which two emotions did Ekman and Friesen's research participants have some trouble distinguishing?
    Participants sometimes had trouble distinguishing between fear and surprise.
  • Which expressions are easier to discern than other universal expressions?
    Expressions of happiness are generally easier to discern than other universal expressions.
  • The insula is responsible for which function related to emotion?
    The insula is involved in the awareness of bodily states and emotional experiences.
  • Which of the following is one of the four key abilities of emotional intelligence?
    Recognizing and understanding emotions is a key ability of emotional intelligence.
  • What are positive effects of negative emotions?
    Negative emotions can promote problem-solving, motivate change, and enhance self-awareness.
  • In which situation would you anticipate endorphins to be released?
    Endorphins are released during pleasurable activities or in response to pain.
  • Which part of your brain is involved in your motivation?
    The amygdala is involved in motivation and emotional processing.
  • How does the brain influence your emotions?
    The brain influences emotions through physiological changes, cognitive appraisals, and behavioral responses.
  • Which type of appeal is based on evoking emotions?
    An emotional appeal is based on evoking emotions.
  • Why is confronting a friend in anger not always a good way to react?
    Confronting a friend in anger can lead to misunderstandings and damage relationships due to intense emotional responses.
  • What should be considered when you communicate your emotions?
    Consider the intensity, appropriateness, and potential impact of your emotional expression.
  • How does empathy differ from sympathy?
    Empathy involves understanding and sharing another's feelings, while sympathy is feeling concern for someone without necessarily sharing their emotions.