Emotion quiz #2 Flashcards

Focusing individuals on potential gains as opposed to losses elicits which emotional state?Focusing on potential gains elicits a positive emotional state.What is a sign of a potential emotional outburst by others?Signs include increased physiological arousal, such as raised voice or tense body language.What is most likely true regarding moods?Moods are diffuse, long-lasting states that lack a clear cause and are less intense than emotions.What is evidence of an environmental influence on our emotional experiences?Environmental factors, such as social interactions or cultural norms, can shape how emotions are expressed and experienced.What is the physiological response several minutes after a good laugh?After a good laugh, physiological responses may include relaxation and a return to baseline arousal levels.What is an infant showing signs of developing when laughing at unusual events?An infant laughing at unusual events is showing signs of developing social and emotional awareness.Which of the following best defines an emotion?An emotion is a brief, intense response to a stimulus involving physiological changes, cognitive appraisals, and behavioral expression.What is true of mental images in the context of emotion?Mental images can influence emotional experiences through cognitive processes.What would most likely be used to measure someone's mood?Self-report questionnaires or mood scales are commonly used to measure mood.What is true of emotion-focused coping?Emotion-focused coping involves managing emotional responses to stress rather than addressing the source of the stress.Which of the following best describes subjective well-being?Subjective well-being refers to a person's overall assessment of their happiness and life satisfaction.Which of the following may be attributed to the effects of endogenous opioids?Feelings of pleasure and pain relief may be attributed to the effects of endogenous opioids.What does it indicate when a baby shows excitement?A baby showing excitement is displaying a basic emotion with high arousal and positive valence.Which emotion involves social awareness?Empathy involves social awareness.Which of the following illustrates the facial feedback effect?Smiling can make a person feel happier, illustrating the facial feedback effect.Which model emphasizes communication and emotional experiencing?The behavioral expression component of emotion emphasizes communication and emotional experiencing.In what way are cognitive and behavioral components of emotions most importantly alike?Both cognitive and behavioral components contribute to the overall experience and expression of emotion.Why does happiness have little consensus on its meaning?Happiness is subjective and can be defined differently by individuals based on personal experiences and values.Which of the following is not a potential explanation of how emotion helps memory?Emotion does not help memory by eliminating the need for cognitive processing.What is true of the neurotransmitter serotonin in the context of emotion?Serotonin is involved in regulating mood and emotional states.Which of the following is a characteristic of emotions?Emotions are brief, intense, and occur in response to specific stimuli.What did Ekman and Friesen conclude from their research on facial expressions?Ekman and Friesen concluded that certain facial expressions of emotion are universal across cultures.Who is most likely experiencing a low-arousal positive emotion?A person feeling calm is most likely experiencing a low-arousal positive emotion.Which physiological condition is associated with the emotion of happiness?Happiness is associated with positive valence and can involve physiological responses such as relaxation and increased neurotransmitter activity.Who is most likely to have elevated levels of endorphins?A person experiencing pleasure or pain relief is likely to have elevated levels of endorphins.What is correct about social media and expressing emotions?Social media can influence the expression and perception of emotions, sometimes amplifying emotional experiences.In regard to emotions, what is important to understand?It is important to understand that emotions involve physiological, cognitive, and behavioral components.What is true of empathy and helping behavior?Empathy increases the likelihood of helping behavior by allowing individuals to understand and share others' feelings.Which two emotions did Ekman and Friesen's research participants have some trouble distinguishing?Participants sometimes had trouble distinguishing between fear and surprise.Which expressions are easier to discern than other universal expressions?Expressions of happiness are generally easier to discern than other universal expressions.The insula is responsible for which function related to emotion?The insula is involved in the awareness of bodily states and emotional experiences.Which of the following is one of the four key abilities of emotional intelligence?Recognizing and understanding emotions is a key ability of emotional intelligence.What are positive effects of negative emotions?Negative emotions can promote problem-solving, motivate change, and enhance self-awareness.In which situation would you anticipate endorphins to be released?Endorphins are released during pleasurable activities or in response to pain.Which part of your brain is involved in your motivation?The amygdala is involved in motivation and emotional processing.How does the brain influence your emotions?The brain influences emotions through physiological changes, cognitive appraisals, and behavioral responses.Which type of appeal is based on evoking emotions?An emotional appeal is based on evoking emotions.Why is confronting a friend in anger not always a good way to react?Confronting a friend in anger can lead to misunderstandings and damage relationships due to intense emotional responses.What should be considered when you communicate your emotions?Consider the intensity, appropriateness, and potential impact of your emotional expression.How does empathy differ from sympathy?Empathy involves understanding and sharing another's feelings, while sympathy is feeling concern for someone without necessarily sharing their emotions.