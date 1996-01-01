Genes and Environment quiz #1 Flashcards

What term refers to the modifiable factors that influence behavior in psychology?
Environmental factors are the modifiable influences that impact behavior, interacting with genetic predispositions to shape observable traits.
What is a key factor that impacts brain development according to psychological research?
Both genetic factors and environmental influences impact brain development, with environmental factors such as upbringing and experiences playing a significant role in how the brain becomes wired.
How do genetics and environment contribute to intelligence?
Intelligence is shaped by both genetic and environmental factors, with heritability estimates indicating that genetic contribution typically accounts for about 30% to 60% of the variation, and the environment also plays a substantial role.
What term describes the natural abilities individuals are born with?
Natural abilities individuals are born with are referred to as genetic predispositions or innate traits.
Which biological factor may play a role in the development of mental illness?
Genetic predispositions, such as genes associated with certain mental illnesses, may play a role in their development, especially when interacting with environmental stressors.
What is an example of studying psychology from a biological level of analysis?
Studying the influence of genes on behaviors, such as examining the association between specific genes and traits like novelty seeking, is an example of the biological level of analysis in psychology.
What have researchers discovered about identical twins in relation to psychological traits?
Researchers have found that identical twins (monozygotic twins), who share 100% of their genetic material, tend to be more similar in psychological traits such as IQ than fraternal twins, indicating a strong genetic component.
Which field of study investigates the role of heredity in behavior?
Behavioral genetics is the field that examines the role of heredity in behavior.
How can genetic factors be involved in the development of mental illness?
Genetic factors can contribute to the risk of developing mental illness, but their expression often depends on environmental influences and interactions.
What are psychologists interested in when working from the biological perspective?
Psychologists working from the biological perspective are interested in how genetic, neurological, and physiological factors influence behavior and mental processes.
What term describes biological predispositions toward certain behaviors?
Biological predispositions toward behaviors are known as genetic predispositions.
What influences the way children's brains become wired?
Children's brain wiring is influenced by both genetic factors and environmental experiences, with the environment playing a crucial role in shaping neural connections.
According to developmental psychologist David Moore, what is the role of genetic factors in development?
Genetic factors set certain boundaries for development, but environmental influences determine how traits are expressed within those boundaries.
How do genes influence the boundaries of trait expression?
Genes set the boundaries for possible trait expression, but environmental factors determine where within those boundaries an individual's traits will fall.