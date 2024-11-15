Alright, so this video is going to be a little introduction to genetics and we're going to begin by just going over some important terminology. So we're going to start with genes, and genes are basically the biological units of heredity that are passed from parents to offspring. And genes are basically segments of DNA, so genes are located on DNA. Now, I'm sure you know what DNA is, but this is basically the molecule that actually holds genetic information. And DNA gets organized into chromosomes.
So chromosomes are these thread-like structures that actually organize and package DNA, and humans have 23 pairs of chromosomes. So, if we look at our image here, we have our chromosome in that kind of classic X-shaped structure, and the chromosome is made up of DNA. And then you can see we have this little pink segment on our DNA, and that would be a gene. Okay? So that is the relationship between genes, DNA, and chromosomes.
Now, when we are thinking about genetics, we're always thinking about 2 different things: genotype and phenotype. So, genotype is the complete genetic makeup of an organism. So this is literally like what genes does this person have? It's important to be aware that most traits are what we call polygenic, which means that they are influenced by more than one gene. And that's true of physical characteristics like hair color, for example, but this is especially true of behavioral characteristics, especially more complex behaviors.
So, for example, we have found an association between the DRD4 gene, which impacts dopamine receptors, and the behavior of novelty seeking. However, the DRD4 gene isn't like the novelty-seeking gene. That would be kind of misleading because there are a lot of genes associated with novelty seeking. It's a very complex behavior. So even though we have found that association and it seems to be true, there are other genes at play.
So, if you ever see a clickbait article that's like, we found the gene for autism or the gene for ADHD. No, they didn't. They might have found one of them, but that's a very misleading way of talking about it because most traits are polygenic. Alright. So that is genotype.
We also think about phenotype, which are the actual observable characteristics of the person or animal. So this includes things like physical characteristics, like eye color, hair color, mental qualities, like IQ, for example, and behavior. So that could be self-regulation, aggression, novelty-seeking, addictive tendencies, you know, any behavior that you can observe. Now, the phenotype is often the result of the interaction of genes and the environment. So, for example, a person could have a gene that is associated with depression, but let's say they grow up in a really supportive environment.
Okay? That gene might never actually become active and might never manifest in the observable quality of depression. But let's say we have a person who has a gene that we know is related to depression, and they grow up in a really challenging environment. Maybe they grow up in poverty or under abusive parenting or something like that. In that case, we might see that gene become active and then depression might actually manifest.
So, we're always thinking about the interaction of genes and the environment, and how that is going to impact phenotype. And we are going to talk about that a little bit more in our next video coming up about heritability. Alright, so that is our introduction to genetics, and I will see you guys in our next one. Bye bye.